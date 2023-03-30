Donald Trump Jr. called the Democrat District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg’s indictment of his father the radical left’s way of trying to stop him from winning the presidency again in 2024.

“This isn’t just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump,” he tweeted.

“The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA,” he added.

Trump Jr. followed up with another tweet slamming “RINOs.”

“We all know that the RINOs are secretly happy about the indictment, but the fascist left won’t stop with Trump. They’re power-hungry & will do anything to crush their political opponents. If we’re ever going to save our country, the entire GOP needs to finally figure that out.

He hit “corrupt elites.” “They don’t care if normal people are being terrorized. But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they’re willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!”

So far, a number of Republicans in Congress have expressed support for Trump and condemned the indictment as a political witch-hunt.

So far, of the 2024 contenders, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has called on fellow candidates to unite against the indictment.

