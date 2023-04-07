Seventy percent of Americans believe former President Joe Biden lacks the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president of the United States, a CNN poll found Thursday.

Sixty-two percent say Biden does not inspire confidence, and 54 percent believe he is not trustworthy and honest. Fifty-four percent also suggest Biden does not care about people like them.

The poll also found that few Americans (32 percent) think Biden deserves reelection. Fifty-four percent of Democrats say they would like someone other than Biden as the 2024 nominee. Only 44 percent say he should be the nominee.

A majority (51 percent) said Biden cannot work effectively with Congress. Forty-eight percent believe he can.

“The numbers are beyond sobering for President Biden,” CNN anchor John King said about the poll. “Consider these numbers an early campaign baseline.”

The poll sampled 1,595 Americans from March 1 through 31 with a 3.3 point margin of error.