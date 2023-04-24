“Spiritual thought leader” Marianne Williamson joined fellow 2024 Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in slamming the Democrat National Committee (DNC) for having no debates.

“The DNC ‘plans no primary debates.’ As though there simply ARE no other candidates,” she tweeted early Monday morning, referring to reports that the DNC will not be scheduling any debates for the Democrat presidential primary despite two people already in the race looking to challenge President Joe Biden.

“No other ideas we should discuss about ways to win in 2024, or other ideas we should discuss about ways to repair the country,” she added.

Williamson’s remarks came hours after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a nearly hour-long radio appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, where he criticized the DNC for not scheduling debates and moving voting in South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire on the calendar.

“The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate,” Kennedy Jr. told the host, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, about the DNC changing the primary system to have the states Biden did better in first.

Listen to the full interview:

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say — they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that we should be at this point in history,” he explained.

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party [Democrat Party] to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… people can run and that they can get to debate and that the public is gonna be able to see them, and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite,” Kennedy Jr. continued.

While Williamson and Kennedy Jr. have announced they will run for the Democrat presidential nomination, Biden has not announced he is running for reelection. But it was reported last week, his team is making the final touches to the president’s plans to launch his campaign as early as Tuesday.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.