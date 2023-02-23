Marianne Williamson Confirms She Will Run for President in 2024

Marianne Williamson, an author and “spiritual thought leader” who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, confirmed she would run for the Democrat nomination for president in 2024.

“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” Williamson told the Medill News Service, which is written and produced by Northwestern University students.

With no other Democrats officially joining the race so far, Williamson will likely be the first to announce during her “important announcement” early next month in Washington, DC. Current President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has yet to officially announce if he will seek reelection.

Williamson gained attention in 2020 when she ran a longshot presidential run before dropping out in January 2020. In her interview with the student-run outlet, she also questioned, “How can you claim to be a champion of democracy when your own process is so undemocratic?”

She was referring to the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) changing the presidential primary schedule to put South Carolina as the first state in the lineup instead of Iowa. President Joe Biden has been credited for helping change the lineup.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden has yet to officially announce whether he will run for a second term in 2024, even though he has reportedly been getting close to announcing his intentions to run for reelection. Biden would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.