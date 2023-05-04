Maryland Democrat Rep. David Trone Launches 2024 Senate Bid

Rep. David Trone (D-MD) will forgo running for reelection in his congressional district to run for the U.S. Senate following longtime Maryland lawmaker Sen. Ben Cardin’s announcement that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

“I am running to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate because the clock is ticking to stop the opioid epidemic, fix the mental health crisis, and reform our broken justice system,” the three-term congressman said on social media, accompanied by his announcement video.

His launch video touted his business background, as well as claiming he has a proven record in Congress on dealing with substance abuse deaths, the mental health crisis, and criminal justice reform. He is also one of the wealthiest members of Congress and is the cofounder of Total Wine & More.

In a press release, first reported by Axios, the congressman stated that Cardin was an “outstanding public servant for over five decades, dedicated to getting results” for the state and that Marylanders “need a Senator who will build on his legacy of legislating with tenacity, integrity and a commitment to delivering for Maryland families rather than just playing political games.”

He also claimed that “access to abortion is under attack” and that “MAGA extremists threaten to tear down our democracy.”

Trone joins what is expected to become a crowded primary to fill the safe blue seat. Besides the three-term congressman, it has been reported that possible contenders for the seat could be Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., and Rep. Jamie Raskin.

On the Republican’s side, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) confirmed earlier this week that he is not considering running for U.S. Senate in 2024, dealing a blow to those who wanted him to run. Hogan claimed that he has “just never been interested in the job” and that it is not something he is “pursuing.”

In 2024, 23 of the 33 Senate seats that are up for reelection are currently held by Democrats or left-leaning independents. With the Senate closely divided, the Democrats will still need to ensure no more than two seats flip.

Shortly after Trone’s announcement, National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) put out a statement, touting the congressman as just another Democrat joining the list “racing for the exits out of this extreme House minority.”

“As more and more House Democrats forgo running for reelection, the path to growing the Republican majority becomes increasingly clear. Democrats like David Trone are racing for the exits out of this extreme House minority,” said NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar.

