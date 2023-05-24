Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Paperwork to Run for President

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2023/05/01: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls on a member of the media at a press conference at the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville. DeSantis used the event to sign bills into law that increase penalties for offenses involving sexual battery on …
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially filed paperwork to run for president hours before his official announcement, which is expected to take place during a conversation on Twitter with Elon Musk Wednesday evening.

DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) ahead of the suspected announcement on Wednesday.

Breitbart News confirmed reports of Wednesday’s forthcoming announcement on Tuesday, as a source familiar with the governor’s plans confirmed a Fox News report detailing DeSantis’s plans to officially unveil his political intentions on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern during a conversation with Elon Musk.

The governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, also teased the announcement and shared what appeared to be a campaign video.

WATCH: Casey DeSantis Releases Ron DeSantis Video on Eve of Rumored 2024 Launch

Casey DeSantis via Storyful

The moves come after months of speculation on the governor’s political aspirations. Former President Donald Trump began criticizing the governor in November and continued his line of attack on Wednesday, deeming the governor a “disloyal” person.

This story is developing.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.