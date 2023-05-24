Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Paperwork to Run for President

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) officially filed paperwork to run for president hours before his official announcement, which is expected to take place during a conversation on Twitter with Elon Musk Wednesday evening.

DeSantis filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) ahead of the suspected announcement on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Ron DeSantis files FEC paperwork to run for President of the United States in 2024https://t.co/1MKKrPnHNW pic.twitter.com/BPCTVlxNH8 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 24, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Ron DeSantis has officially filed with the FEC to run for president. pic.twitter.com/YZoHiTg7vU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 24, 2023

Breitbart News confirmed reports of Wednesday’s forthcoming announcement on Tuesday, as a source familiar with the governor’s plans confirmed a Fox News report detailing DeSantis’s plans to officially unveil his political intentions on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Eastern during a conversation with Elon Musk.

Looks like you leaned a bit too hard on "anonymous sources." There was never an in-person launch planned. If you want accurate updates, make sure they're coming from us. I know the MSM hates it, but they can participate by tuning into tonight's Spaces just like everyone else. https://t.co/9rvTAFWWOo — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 24, 2023

The governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, also teased the announcement and shared what appeared to be a campaign video.

Casey DeSantis via Storyful

The moves come after months of speculation on the governor’s political aspirations. Former President Donald Trump began criticizing the governor in November and continued his line of attack on Wednesday, deeming the governor a “disloyal” person.

This story is developing.