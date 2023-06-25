Ted Cruz Calls for Impeachment Investigation of Joe Biden After Whistleblower Revelations

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), joined by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators spoke out against the expiration of Title 42 saying it would be detrimental for southern states along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by …
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Amy Furr

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants House members to look into impeaching President Joe Biden (D) in light of whistleblower revelations regarding the Hunter Biden probe.

The news about Cruz comes as a recent survey found four in ten likely voters believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the president, Breitbart News reported May 20.

Meanwhile, Fox News said Saturday that Cruz’s impeachment push came “after an IRS whistleblower on the Hunter Biden probe told Congress that the president’s son invoked his father to pressure a Chinese business partner through WhatsApp and claimed the elder Biden was in the room while he was making deals.”

In response to a question about when the issues surrounding the younger Biden became a problem for his father that could result in impeachment efforts, Cruz noted that time is now.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden step off Air Force One, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. The Bidens are in Syracuse to visit with family members following the passing of Michael Hunter, the brother of the president's first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, step off Air Force One on February 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

He continued:

Look, this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself. Remember, this WhatsApp says “we want to know.” This is not just me, Hunter, just mooching off my dad…. Of course the House needs to investigate it, but the stunning thing is what the IRS whistleblower says is [Department of Justice], Merrick Garland prevented an investigation even into this message.

His remarks were made during a recent episode of his podcast titled Verdict with Ted Cruz.

RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over “Big Guy” Question — “Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?”:

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump believes the Biden family corruption is “100 times bigger than Watergate,” his prepared remarks for a speech during the Faith and Freedom Coalition said, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

In his remarks, Trump said:

Just two days ago, an IRS whistleblower revealed that Crooked Joe sat in a room while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official and said QUOTE: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the Director that I would like to resolve this NOW before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows, you will REGRET not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Trump also noted that days later the Biden family collected over $5 million from China for no apparent reason.

“Joe Biden is a totally compromised president, because they’re bribing him,” he continued:

They know all the money they’ve given, and it’s far greater than anyone has been able to understand, as good a job as Jim Jordan and Jamie Comer have done. And it’s not only China, it’s many countries, including Ukraine. These countries know every penny the Biden Crime Family has taken in — so he can’t ever go against them or they’ll reveal the corruption is 100 times bigger than Watergate.

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment recently against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) while accusing them of poor leadership, Breitbart News reported June 13.

RELATED VIDEO — “Give Me a Break, Man”: Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Family’s Business Relations in China:

The White House

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.