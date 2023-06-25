Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wants House members to look into impeaching President Joe Biden (D) in light of whistleblower revelations regarding the Hunter Biden probe.

The news about Cruz comes as a recent survey found four in ten likely voters believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the president, Breitbart News reported May 20.

Meanwhile, Fox News said Saturday that Cruz’s impeachment push came “after an IRS whistleblower on the Hunter Biden probe told Congress that the president’s son invoked his father to pressure a Chinese business partner through WhatsApp and claimed the elder Biden was in the room while he was making deals.”

In response to a question about when the issues surrounding the younger Biden became a problem for his father that could result in impeachment efforts, Cruz noted that time is now.

He continued:

Look, this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself. Remember, this WhatsApp says “we want to know.” This is not just me, Hunter, just mooching off my dad…. Of course the House needs to investigate it, but the stunning thing is what the IRS whistleblower says is [Department of Justice], Merrick Garland prevented an investigation even into this message.

His remarks were made during a recent episode of his podcast titled Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump believes the Biden family corruption is “100 times bigger than Watergate,” his prepared remarks for a speech during the Faith and Freedom Coalition said, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

In his remarks, Trump said:

Just two days ago, an IRS whistleblower revealed that Crooked Joe sat in a room while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official and said QUOTE: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the Director that I would like to resolve this NOW before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows, you will REGRET not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Trump also noted that days later the Biden family collected over $5 million from China for no apparent reason.

“Joe Biden is a totally compromised president, because they’re bribing him,” he continued:

They know all the money they’ve given, and it’s far greater than anyone has been able to understand, as good a job as Jim Jordan and Jamie Comer have done. And it’s not only China, it’s many countries, including Ukraine. These countries know every penny the Biden Crime Family has taken in — so he can’t ever go against them or they’ll reveal the corruption is 100 times bigger than Watergate.

Meanwhile, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment recently against President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) while accusing them of poor leadership, Breitbart News reported June 13.

