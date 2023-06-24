Former President Donald Trump believes President Joe Biden’s family corruption is “100 times bigger than Watergate,” according to his prepared remarks for an address at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, just days after an IRS whistleblower made shocking revelations about the Biden family.

Trump’s speech begins by highlighting the recent IRS whistleblower who revealed that Biden was seated next to his son, Hunter, while Hunter demanded to be paid by CCP-linked Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in 2017.

Trump’s remarks say:

Just two days ago, an IRS whistleblower revealed that Crooked Joe sat in a room while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official and said QUOTE: “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the Director that I would like to resolve this NOW before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows, you will REGRET not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Trump then mentioned that “within 10 days, the Bidens’ collected $5.1 million dollars from China for no reason,” adding that “They’ve taken in tens of millions of dollars from China.”

Trump notes that the levels of the Biden family corruption are “100 times bigger than Watergate,” according to his prepared remarks.

Trump’s remarks continue:

Joe Biden is a totally compromised president, because they’re bribing him. They know all the money they’ve given ,and it’s far greater than anyone has been able to understand, as good a job as Jim Jordan and Jamie Comer have done. And it’s not only China, it’s many countries, including Ukraine. These countries know every penny the Biden Crime Family has taken in—so he can’t ever go against them or they’ll reveal the corruption is 100 times bigger than Watergate.

The former president also plans to highlight how “Christians are being persecuted like nothing this nation has ever seen before” under the Biden Administration.

“That’s why under Biden, Christians are being persecuted like nothing this nation has ever seen before. Biden’s corrupt DOJ has targeted parents at school board meetings. They’ve sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists,” Trump will say, according to his remarks.

“The FBI has been caught labeling devout Catholics as domestic terrorists and sending undercover spies into Catholic Churches, just as in the old Soviet Union days. How can you as Christians vote for Democrats? They want to destroy your religion along with your country,” Trump’s remarks add.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.