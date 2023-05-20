Poll: 4 in 10 Say Congress Should Begin Impeachment Proceedings on Biden

Four in ten likely voters believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings on President Joe Biden, a Rasmussen Reports survey revealed on Thursday.

The survey found 42 percent of likely voters indicating that Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against Biden, while 45 percent said lawmakers should not. While most Republicans (70 percent) believe Congress should and most Democrats (71 percent) believe Congress should not, independents remain relatively divided. Forty percent of independents do not believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings on the 80-year-old president, compared to 39 percent who believe lawmakers should do so.

Further, 53 percent across the board believe it is at least somewhat likely that since taking office, Biden has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors that would justify Congress impeaching him.” Of those, 38 percent said it is “very” likely. Notably, more than one-third of Democrats also believe it is at least somewhat likely, as do 48 percent of independents.

However, when asked how likely it is that Congress will pursue impeachment proceedings against Biden, voters have their doubts. Most, 66 percent, believe it is at least not very likely, and of those, 29 percent believe it is “not at all likely.”

More per Rasmussen Reports:

Significantly more men (58%) than women voters (48%) believe it’s likely Biden has committed high crimes and misdemeanors since becoming president, and men are also more likely to favor Congress beginning impeachment proceedings. Voters under 40 are much less likely than their elders to think it is Very Likely that Biden has committed impeachable offenses as president, but older voters are less likely to believe Congress actually will pursue impeachment.

The survey was taken May 11 and 14-15, 2023, among 996 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It coincides with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announcing articles of impeachment against Biden.

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said on Thursday, citing Biden’s lack of border security as a primary issue.

The Georgia lawmaker asserted Biden “deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border,” as more than five million illegal aliens have been encountered throughout Biden’s presidency.

White House spokesman Ian Sams dismissed Greene’s announcement as a “shameless sideshow political stunt” by what he essentially described as a MAGA extremist — a favorite derogatory characterization used by the Biden administration.