Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment Monday against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing them of poorly handling their leadership roles.

The articles accuse Biden of “weaponizing” the presidency in an effort to “shield the business and influence peddling schemes of his family from congressional oversight and public accountability,” Fox News reported Monday.

In a social media post on Monday, Ogles said Biden and Harris have “refused to protect and defend the Constitution.”

“They have mired their office in criminal activity and political weaponization. It is time their corruption be brought to task with the full force of the law,” he added:

The documents also claim the president has acted in a “manner contrary to the public trust and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States” in regard to how he has dealt with the crisis at the southern border.

In February, Ogles yelled, “It’s your fault,” at Biden during the State of the Union Address when he was speaking about fentanyl deaths, according to Breitbart News.

BIDEN: "Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year." From the crowd: "IT'S YOUR FAULT!" pic.twitter.com/xO2y23BLp2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

Ogles later said he was one of those who shouted at Biden regarding the issue.

“He has left our border wide open and allowed our streets to be flooded with drugs; meanwhile, 60% of women and children are raped trying to cross. Yes, it’s his fault,” he stated.

According to WKRN, Ogles said in a statement Monday, “Joe Biden hasn’t just failed the American people with his abysmal excuse for ‘leadership,’ he’s violated his sworn oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

“Joe Biden has repeatedly abused his position of power, both as vice president and president, to cover up his illicit family business dealings and exploitation of taxpayer resources,” he concluded:

Punishments attached to an official impeachment are removal from office and a possible ban from serving in the government, the WKRN report said.

The impeachment articles regarding Harris target her performance as vice president and how she has dealt with issues at the nation’s southern border, per the Fox report.

The documents accuse her of exhibiting “extraordinary incompetence” regarding her responsibilities at the border.

After Biden named Harris the “Border Czar” in 2021, she faced mounting criticism from Republicans due to her lack of effort and hesitancy in visiting the border to assess the situation, Breitbart News reported in May.

