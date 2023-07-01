Exclusive: Arizona Republican Kari Lake Floats Possible U.S. Senate Run

Arizona Republican Kari Lake teased a possible run for U.S. Senate while appearing on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Fourth of July Special, where she also spoke about her new book Unafraid: Just Getting Started.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Lake, last year’s Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, if she was considering another bid for office in the Grand Canyon State. Lake, who had the backing of the MAGA coalition and is challenging her razor-thin election loss, said she is thinking of another run, though she emphasized she has not given up her legal battle.

“Politics is gross. It’s a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again,” Lake said. “I want everyone out there to know we have filed a notice of appeal on our case. We’re not giving up on securing our elections and reforming our elections, and we’re going to work through the court system.”

“I may run for Senate, I’m considering that,” she added. “It’s something I may have to do because we can’t have people who don’t care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, DC. Got a lot of options on the table. I’m taking a look at all of them, and I’ll be making some decisions here in the coming months.”

Notably, Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has announced a bid for the U.S. Senate and would be a primary opponent of Lake if she runs. Moreover, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has launched a campaign for the Democrat nomination as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) defected from the Democrat Party last year to become an independent. Sinema is reportedly plotting a bid as well, setting up the prospects for a three-way showdown.

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Kari Lake – July 1, 2023

Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor who left the world of news because of left-wing political bias, asserted that she had been approached by a “high profile person” attempting to “bribe” her to stay out of politics. The interaction happened when she was writing Unafraid after the election.

“Originally, I was going to name the book, I was going to title it Unafraid, and then I had a pretty high profile person come to my door and offer me money to put my movement on hold and my political career on hold — offered me a cushy job, nice paycheck, position on a board, and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? I left a cushy job…I’m not motivated by money,’” Lake recounted. “And then the conversation turned, ‘Well, what would it take for you to not run for office again, at least until after 2024?’ And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the kind of stuff of movies.'”

“If these people, the political elite, want me out of politics so badly that they’re willing to bribe me, that tells me I need to stay in. So that’s when I decided to add the subtitle Just Getting Started just to give them a little bit of a fear because I’m just getting started,” she laughed.

Lake said that Unafraid, which was released on Tuesday, is a “memoir” of sorts, chronicling her upbringing in America’s heartland and her time as a journalist while also delving into the “state political affairs” and discrepancies she sees in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I mean, there’s a tiny bit, I guess you could say of memoir, where I talk about growing up in the Midwest, youngest of nine, you know, Midwestern work ethic and big family work ethic, working my way through college, paying my way through college, and achieving the American Dream by working into the career I loved in broadcast journalism,” she said. “There’s a little bit of a political book, you could say, in it, talking about the state of affairs of politics from where I came from when I was growing up in the 70s and 80s to now.”

While referencing the 2020 and 2022 elections, she joked there was “a little bit of true crime story” in Unafraid.

“I wrote it right from the heart. I did not write this book like most politicians, where they’re gunning for another office and the consultant writes the books for them. I wrote this after being asked to write a book after the election,” adding she “was in a pretty dark place.”

“And I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can write a book right now’ because I was angry; I was hurt; I was pissed off. But I found writing this to be very cathartic, and I wanted it to be a page-turner. And my story is actually pretty interesting. How on earth I could go from being a young girl in Iowa, rural Iowa, to finding myself in the middle of the political world at such a consequential time, leading a movement of real people to try to take back our government, for we the people to control our destiny rather than a select few members of the uni-party and political elite? And the foreword is written by President Donald J. Trump. So honored that he wrote it. You can hear his voice in it. And I believe right from the first sentence of the prologue that you will find yourself hooked into this book.”

Lake also teased the book’s nail-biting prologue titled “crash landing.”

“Most people don’t realize that there was a pretty close brush with death on the campaign trail on one unfortunate flight that we took, so it’s a page-turner, Matt. I hope you’ll enjoy reading it,” she said.