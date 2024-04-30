Lauren Boebert: ‘It Makes No Difference’ if Mike Johnson or Hakeem Jeffries Is Speaker

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that there is no difference if House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) or Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has the top spot.

Host Jake Tapper said, “House Democratic leaders took an unusual step today. They announced that if needed, they would save the speakership of Mike Johnson, the very conservative Louisiana Republican if individuals like Marjorie Taylor Greene and others tried to oust him. How are lawmakers responding to that?

On the steps of the Capitol, congressional correspondent Manu Raju said, “Yeah, it’s mixed views here, Jake. I mean, we do expect a wide number of lawmakers are probably overwhelmingly to vote to kill that effort oust Mike Johnson. This is much different than what happened in that historic and unprecedented ouster of Kevin McCarthy last fall when all Democrats voted to kick out Kevin McCarthy along with eight Republicans. This time we expect an overwhelming number of Democrats to save Mike Johnson.”

Boebert said, “We are passing the Democrat agenda each and every day that we’re here. We have a slim majority in the House and everything’s being passed overwhelmingly with Democrat support. So, it makes no difference to me if it’s Hakeem Jeffries as speaker or Mike Johnson right now.”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said, “He’s under siege in a lot of different areas.”

Raju asked, “Are you comfortable with Democrats voting to keep Mike Johnson in the speakership?”

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said, “No, I’m not.”

