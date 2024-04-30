The New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly began a raid on Columbia University hours after the university restricted access to its campus.

Video footage posted to X showed NYPD officers in riot gear walking through the streets as protesters could be heard chanting, “Free, free Palestine” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

#BREAKING Police MOVE IN TO COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY, Raid has begun. pic.twitter.com/SCWZOPDuw5 — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 1, 2024

Columbia University informed students to “shelter in place” hours after the university had restricted access to its campus in the aftermath of anti-Israel protesters seizing control of Hamilton Hall, an academic building, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Columbia University students have been ordered to “shelter in place” as a large group of police officers is amassing outside the gates of campus. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 1, 2024

Video footage shows NYPD officers in riot gear getting ready to enter Hamilton Hall.

The occupation of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University is about to end.pic.twitter.com/vFTnqGrg9E — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

Several protesters were seen being dragged out of Hamilton Hall.

Columbia University announced that students who were occupying Hamilton Hall were facing “expulsion.”

Prior to the takeover of Hamilton Hall, anti-Israel protesters were given a 2:00 p.m. deadline on Monday of which to leave the encampment.