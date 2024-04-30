NYPD Begins Making Arrests at CUNY City College

Officers with the New York Police Department (NYPD) began making arrests at the City University of New York (CUNY) on Tuesday evening.

NYPD officers in riot gear were captured on video posted to X, making mass arrests at the university of anti-Israel protesters.

The arrests at CUNY reportedly happened after anti-Israel protesters began pushing the police line and allegedly stormed a building near the anti-Israel encampment on campus.

#BREAKING Protesters announce "From the walls to the gate, IT IS TIME TO ESCALATE! Here at City College of New York" as they rush the police line outside CUNY Encampment. Video by Kevin RC Wilson Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/TnSkiS5SsX — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) April 30, 2024

NYPD officers also began a raid on Columbia University and began removing people from Hamilton Hall, an academic building on campus that was occupied by anti-Israel protesters early Tuesday morning.

Columbia University has restricted access to the campus and announced that the students occupying the building would be facing expulsion.