Report: 50,000 Descended on Pickens, South Carolina for Trump Rally

An estimated 50,000 people descended on Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday for former President Donald Trump’s rally, according to the city’s police chief.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal’s Bob Montgomery first reported on Chief Randall Beach’s estimation on Sunday morning.

Though estimates varied among different sources it quickly became apparent that a large crowd would build. Montgomery noted:

Pre-rally estimates of 10,000 to 30,000 were made. During his remarks, Trump claimed the turnout was 75,000. Beach said he needed to get an accurate count from the Secret Service before providing a final number. Around 11 a.m., a secret service agent told the News there are 5,000 inside the gate and approximately 10,000 still in line.

President Donald J. Trump Rally

Pickens, South Carolina

July 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/JNExyDEFYt — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) July 1, 2023

One America News Correspondent Daniel Baldwin tweeted Saturday he had heard 75,000 people had shown up to Pickens just before noon time.

Ladies and gentlemen: the NEVER-ENDING line at Pres. Trump’s rally today. Tens of thousands of MAGA warriors in Pickens, South Carolina to celebrate Independence Day with Pres. Trump.@OANN pic.twitter.com/VQWfTpDo3k — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) July 1, 2023

Democrat Attorney Ron Filipkowski noted that lines were packed as early as 5:30 a.m., more than seven hours before Trump was slated to speak.

People lined up at 5:30 AM this morning in SC for Trump’s rally later today. pic.twitter.com/qfDQq4MY1p — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2023

The lines had only gown by 8:00 a.m., according to a video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tweeted.

“Until there’s an actual decline of loyal backing like this for Trump or another candidate begins to build even a fraction of a similar counter movement, I’ve seen such little evidence to suggest Trump’s hold is deteriorating in any noteworthy way,” noted NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. “This could be a quick 7 months.”

Until there’s an actual decline of loyal backing like this for Trump or another candidate begins to build even a fraction of a similar counter movement, I’ve seen such little evidence to suggest Trump’s hold is deteriorating in any noteworthy way. This could be a quick 7 months. pic.twitter.com/LF6uZJ1VK3 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) July 1, 2023

More than 50 people needed medical attention for “heat-related illness,” Montgomery noted, citing Kenny McPeters, chairman of Pickens County Emergency Services Board.

During his remarks, Trump pledged to “appoint a real special prosecutor to investigate every detail of the Biden crime family of corruption” if he is elected back to the White House, adding:

And again, out of respect for the office of president, I would never be talking this way even knowing a lot of this stuff. I have too much respect for the office. But once they do what they did to me and to you, by doing what they did – so corrupt – I said, “Now the gloves are off from that standpoint.” What they’ve done is so terrible, so I’ll speak differently than I would have three weeks ago, because you’ve never heard me use this kind of language. I wouldn’t want to out of respect for our country and for the office, but we really have no choice. These people are sick.

Trump’s Pickens rally came a day after he detailed his education policy platform at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit Friday evening in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.