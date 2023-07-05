Navy SEAL veteran Tim Sheehy, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate for Montana, received two more endorsements from U.S. Senators on Wednesday, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

He now holds — just a week into his candidacy — endorsements from six of the Senators who have also endorsed former President Donald Trump.

Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) endorsed Sheehy, who is challenging three-term Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), on Wednesday in statements shared exclusively with Breitbart News.

“As a Navy SEAL and successful businessman, Tim Sheehy will bring fresh new leadership that we need in Washington,” Hagerty said. “Tim will win this race and help us take back the Senate. America needs a new generation of conservative leaders in Washington, and I couldn’t be more proud to give my whole-hearted endorsement to Tim Sheehy.”

Hyde-Smith asserted that Sheehy, who deployed several times and completed hundreds of missions as a SEAL, “will support conservative policies that make America better.”

“I am proud to endorse Tim for Senate because he puts his service and duty to our country above politics,” she added. “Together, we’ll continue the agenda President Trump started that created a healthy economy, confirm[ed] conservative pro-life judges, and made America energy independent. Tim will be a strong conservative leader to Montanans in the United States Senate.”

Hagerty and Hyde-Smith join Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Ted Budd (R-NC), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) in endorsing Sheehy. Notably, all but Cotton have endorsed Trump in his White House bid, indicating that the candidate is quickly making inroads within MAGA world.

Moreover, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) announced his support for Sheehy as well on Wednesday, as Fox News first reported.

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. @RyanZinke endorses 'war hero' Tim Sheehy in the 2024 Montana Senate race https://t.co/hHiMpTAo2r — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 5, 2023

“Tim Sheehy not only is a war hero, but he also represents the next generation of leadership,” Zinke told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. “He served this country, his wife is a Marine, he understands sacrifice, and he also understands success.”

Rep Matt Rosendale (R-MT) is reportedly considering a bid for Tester’s seat as well. While Sheehy announced a full-throated endorsement of Trump earlier this year, Politico reported in March that Rosendale “has no plans to make a presidential endorsement,” a dynamic that could come to the forefront in a potential competition for a coveted Trump endorsement.

“While career politician Matt Rosendale cowardly kowtows to his anti-MAGA globalist donors and refuses to support Trump in 2024, Tim Sheehy gave a middle finger to the establishment by publicly endorsing Trump for reelection in 2024,” a source close to Trump told Breitbart News. “Unlike Rosendale, Sheehy is a strong America First conservative and a true political outsider who is already proving that he has the courage to stand up to the swamp in Washington, DC.”