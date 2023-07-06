Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is the state’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, believes a general election victory in November could provide momentum for former President Donald Trump in 2024 if he is the GOP presidential nominee.

During Cameron’s appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday morning, guest host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said, assuming the presidential election is a rematch of 2020 — as polls have indicated — he suspects a Cameron victory in November would serve as a “shot in the arm” for former President Donald Trump going into 2024.

“I wholeheartedly agree with that, and that’s, again, why I made the statement about the Trump culture winning is alive and well,” Cameron, who had Trump’s endorsement in the primary, responded. “Look, we’ve got an opportunity in November to change direction — a course correction, if you will, here in Kentucky — that I think will bolster the efforts in 2024 to make sure that we return President Donald J. Trump to the White House. Again, it starts here, in ’23, and that’s why I want to encourage your listeners to get engaged, whether it’s time, talent, or treasure.”

Cameron is set to square off with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) in the general election this fall, one of three gubernatorial races around the country this year. Cameron told Breitbart News that “Beshear’s vision for Kentucky is completely inconsistent with the values of the men, women, and children of all 120 counties,” before pointing to a photo of Beshear with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic drag queen group.

The group made headlines in May after the Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team invited it to “pride night” at Dodger Stadium in the face of backlash from the radical left.

Cameron asserted that Beshear “would rather stand with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Joe Biden than the hard-working men and women of Kentucky.”

“He would rather have violent crime in our largest cities and a low workforce participation rate,” Cameron added. “You know, since he’s taken the oath of office, there are 27,000 fewer Kentuckians working in the Commonwealth. And then, on top of that, you talk about standing with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which, as you noted, is an anti-Catholic, anti-Christian organization that is its sole mission and purpose is to mock people of faith; yet, he is willing to and has doubled down on standing with and supporting them. That’s inconsistent with our values here in Kentucky.”

The attorney general went on to hit Beshear over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing he shuttered schools while releasing thousands of criminals back on the street.

“In 2020, Andy Beshear had a choice to make in the midst of the pandemic, and what he decided to do was to unlock our jails and lock down our schools and because he locked down our schools, we have significant learning loss for our kids, and because he unlocked our jails, roughly 2,000 individuals were let out of jail, and a third of those individuals recommitted offenses, harming people here in our state,” Cameron stated.

“You know, there’s a lot to be talked about in terms of a compassionate governor, but Andy Beshear is not compassionate because there’s nothing compassionate about a governor that, when we needed it most, decided to shut down our churches,” he told Boyle. “There’s nothing compassionate about a governor who told big businesses that they could stay open and play by one set of rules but shut down a lot of small businesses. And there’s certainly nothing compassionate about a governor, again, who was willing to shut down our schools for nearly two years, and now we are dealing with the learning loss because of it.”

“And so we’re going to send a strong message in November here in Kentucky that we don’t want the far left controlling our state, and the way to stop that is to get rid of Andy Beshear as governor,” he added. “Look, I’ve been honored to be the Republican nominee of Kentucky, but my mission is very clear and very simple. It’s to win in November and restore conservative values to our leadership here in the state and to make sure that those values are reflected across our Commonwealth in our 120 counties.”

In 2020, Beshear eked a victory over then-Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) by just over 5,000 votes. Since then, registered Republicans in the Blue Grass State officially surpassed registered Democrats after decades of work. For reference, in 1984, registered Democrats more than doubled the number of registered Republicans at 1.3 million to 525,000, as the Republican Party of Kentucky noted last summer. What is more, the state has voted red in every presidential election this century.