Trump Campaign Leads All 2024 Contenders with $22.52M Cash on Hand

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to speak at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination amid a growing field of candidates. (Photo …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign leads all 2024 presidential contenders with $22.52 million cash on hand thus far in the election cycle, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Fueled by indictments, Trump’s campaign committee surged passed both Democrat and Republican contenders with cash on hand, money sitting in a campaign bank account ready for deployment. The total excludes PACs because their reports are not due until the end of July. Donations to campaigns are typically the best barometer to measure base enthusiasm.

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and President Joe Biden round out the top three with Trump with $21.1 million and $20.13 million respectively.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in fourth place with $12.24, well behind the top three. Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy holds $9.03 million, while Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slid just under Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with $4.52 million, a solid sum considering the Democrat establishment opposes him. In last place was Marianne Williamson with $100,000:

Trump’s campaign and another fundraising arm raised more than $35 million from April through June, according to the Wall Street Journal. In comparison, DeSantis only raised $20 million, $15 million less than Trump.

Trump also claimed half of all Republican donors out of at least 90,000 individual donations, the Journal reported. Among those who donated to Trump in 2020 but not in the 2024 cycle, DeSantis was the greatest benefactor with $2.23 million. Haley came in second with less than a million.

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis during a rally in Tampa, Fla. Florida voters are going to the polls, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, to select nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott in an election that’s caught the attention of Trump. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Even with the few donors changing support from Trump to DeSantis, the governor’s campaign appears to show signs of stalling. Polling numbers are well below Trump’s and support in early primary states remains a struggle. His challenges are multiplied by the number of GOP contenders who entered the field, thus siphoning support away from perhaps Trump’s greatest Republican opponent.

