Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calls his list of potential U.S. Supreme Court and appellate court nominees “some of our nation’s brightest judicial minds.”

In a press release, Ramaswamy offered nine candidates for the Supreme Court, including six circuit court judges, former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

The appellate judges include:

Judge James Ho of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit Judge Lawrence Van Dyke of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Judge Lisa Branch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Judge Justin Walker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge John Bush of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

For the federal appeals courts, the 37-year-old entrepreneur listed seven potential individuals he would consider nominating if he is elected president:

Judge Martha Pacold of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Judge Sarah Pitlyk of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Judge Kathryn Mizelle of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Judge Brantley Starr of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Judge Stephen Alexander Vaden of the U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Ryan Holte of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims

“Our courts are the last line of defense against an increasingly hostile federal government that seeks to curtail our freedoms,” Ramaswamy said in a statement.

The release added that the list was forged through what he called a “meticulous vetting process.”

This list is likely to generate questions. Some of these names were to be expected. Others will surprise some, both because of names that were included and others that were not.

Federal judicial nominees continue to be a topic of intense interest among GOP voters, as recent Supreme Court decisions continue to highlight the impact those lifetime appointments have for the nation.