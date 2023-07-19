Former President Donald Trump is “the only one we need back in the White House to help save America,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

When asked who she thinks will be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential race, Greene expressed full support for the former president. Greene notably endorsed Trump on the same day he announced his third presidential bid in November 2022.

“He is 100 percent going to be the nominee, and I’ve been saying that from the beginning,” Greene said during the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Even when people were saying it was over for Trump, when people were saying it’s going to be Ron DeSantis, when people were running away from Trump, especially in the early days after January 6, I was still out on the frontlines, saying, ‘It’s going to be President Trump,'” the congresswoman continued. “He’s going to be the only one that the people will elect in the presidential primary, and he’s going to be the only one we need back in the White House to help save America.”

Most polling ahead of the Republican primary shows Trump ahead of his competitors by double digits. A TIPP Insights survey released this week found that Trump boasts a 39-point lead in the Republican primary race. The survey additionally found that the former president has majority support (53 percent) among registered Republicans and Republicans who lean independent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with 14 percent support. That reflects a five-point drop for the presidential hopeful in the span of one month.

