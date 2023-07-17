Survey: Trump Boasts 39-Point Lead in Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 39-point lead in the Republican primary race, a TIPP Insights survey found.

The survey found Trump with majority support, 53 percent, among registered Republicans and Republicans who lean independent. That reflects a two-point drop from the 55 percent who said the same in June.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with 14 percent support. That reflects a five-point drop for the presidential hopeful in the span of one month.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy saw the greatest increase in support over the last month, tying former Vice President Mike Pence for third place by jumping from two percent support to seven percent.

Pence ticked up one point, moving from six percent support to seven in July. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tied for three percent support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two percent. Remaining candidates, including former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, saw one percent support or less. Another ten percent said “some else,” and nine percent remain unsure.

That portion of the survey was taken July 5-7, 2024, among 486 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and has a +/- 4.6 percent margin of error.

Trump’s domination follows several other national polls showing the former president with a double-digit lead. Further, the survey also repeats the trend found in others, with Vivek Ramaswamy moving up to third place. Last week’s Morning Consult survey, for instance, showed Ramaswamy in third place with seven percent support– just nine points behind DeSantis.

The TIPP survey’s release comes on the heels of the Trump’s appearance at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, in which he urged DeSantis to “get back” to Florida and “do the job he was elected to do.” Notably, Trump also dominated in the event’s straw poll, earning 87.5 percent among Republican candidates. DeSantis, who declined to show up at the event, saw 4.3 percent.

WATCH Trump’s speech below: