Republican Kevin Lincoln, a Marine veteran and the mayor of Stockton, California, announced his candidacy for California’s Ninth Congressional District this week as he looks to unseat United States Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA).

Ahead of his announcement, a flier circulated that indicated his plans to run and showed he was headlining a private fundraising event on Thursday along with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other members of California’s GOP congressional delegation. Fox 40’s Nikki Laurenzo shared the flier on Twitter earlier this month:

Lincoln, 42, released his announcement video on Tuesday, in which he focused on local and national issues and asserted that politicians in Washington, DC, have neglected his district, which holds parts of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Contra Costa counties. He says that Stockton has seen the rise of “3,000 new businesses” under his tenure while “violent crime and homelessness [have gone] down.”

“Stockton is making a comeback; the heart of our valley is beating again. Washington — that’s a different story,” he said, adding:

Division, blame, partisanship – both parties are to blame, and Valley residents end up paying the price: an economy that leaves people feeling hopeless without access to basic necessities. Hardworking families are struggling every day to give their children the American dream, and I refuse to let Washington neglect our valley any longer. That’s why I’m running for Congress — to build on our progress, fight for real change that puts our valley first, lowering the cost of living, supporting public safety, strengthening local schools, defending our valley water and farms, honoring our veterans and protecting our seniors and getting to the bottom of our nation’s homeless crisis.

Lincoln, who served on Marine One and is the grandson of a Mexican immigrant, was elected Mayor of Stockton in 2020 in the heart of blue San Joaquin county, upsetting Democrat Michael Tubbs, who garnered 70 percent of the vote in 2016, as the Associated Press reported.

Harder beat out Republican Tom Patti for reelection in the Midterm elections, winning by a margin of 54.8 percent to 45.2 percent, which translated to a 16,766 vote difference. While Patti won Stanislaus and Contra Costa Counties, Harder took the more consequential San Joaquin County by 11 percent, as the New York Times noted.

Despite Harder’s win, the California Target Book reported the district went red for all Republcian statewide candidates last cycle.

Republican Pastor Brett Dood withdrew his candidacy on Friday and announced his support of Lincoln, KCRA said.