Former President Donald Trump detailed his Agenda 47 policy vision while speaking at a Republican Party of Iowa dinner in Des Moines Friday, a day after special prosecutor Jack Smith’s team brought new charges against him in the Mar-a-Lago White House documents case.

“Well, thank you very much. Great honor to be with you. And hello, Iowa. I’m here to deliver a very simple message. Iowa has never had a better friend in the White House and President Donald J. Trump,” he told supporters.

After focusing on accomplishments during his first term as president and how over recent months, he has dominated the polls against his Republican primary competition, Trump zoned in on some highlights of his policy agenda, pledging to “fight for Iowa like no one is going to fight.”

“I will obliterate the deep state,” Trump vowed. “We will say no on 87,000 IRS agents who want to take your money and much worse than that.”

“They want to weaponize the IRS just like they’ve weaponized the Justice Department and the FBI,” he added. “And, by the way, if I weren’t running, I would have nobody coming after me, or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me.”

Trump, under a time limit of minutes like candidates before him, then spoke about his plans to secure the southern border and combat illegal immigration, as well as his vision for America’s education system:

I would immediately cancel every single open borders policy of the Biden administration and stop the invasion of criminals, in many cases, coming into our country. I had the safest border in the history of our country, and we will do it again, and we’ll get it done very quickly. On day one, I will sign an executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on children. I will keep men out of women’s sports and you know nobody’s been tougher on that than me. How ridiculous is that? And I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation – can you believe we even have to say this? – in all 50 states.

He vowed to “fully secure [American] elections” and to “defend the Judeo-Christian values of our nation’s founding.”

“I won Iowa twice by really a lot. We set records, and together we will crush Crooked Joe Biden, the most crooked president in the history of our country by far,” he added.

On Thursday, Smith added “one count of willful retention of national defense documents and two counts of obstruction” to Trump’s charges in the case of the document, Breitbart News reported.