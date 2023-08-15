Conservatives are blasting the latest indictment handed down in Georgia late Monday night against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants regarding a nationwide challenge to the 2020 election results.

A grand jury returned the 98-page, 41-count indictment pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office after just one day of consideration, marking the fourth indictment against the leading Republican presidential candidate in the last five months.

“The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election,” Breitbart News Senior Editor Joel Pollak noted.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Willis as well as President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” McCarthy wrote. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) categorized the indictment as “the latest political attack in the Democrats’ WITCH HUNT against” Trump and contended, “He did nothing wrong.”

Today’s indictment is just the latest political attack in the Democrats’ WITCH HUNT against President Trump. He did nothing wrong! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 15, 2023

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician for Trump and former President Barack Obama, joined Jordan in dubbing the case a “WITCH HUNT!”

“The Fulton County DA had their SHAM indictment ready before the grand jury even voted,” Jackson wrote on X. “There’s NOTHING legal about this. They just want to DESTROY TRUMP. These people will PAY! Trump will be BACK in the White House!!”

Rep. Eric Burleson (R-MO) ripped the indictment as a “sham” while dubbing Willis a “radical prosecutor.”

My statement on the latest Trump indictment 🔽 pic.twitter.com/ziLnDSMViL — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) August 15, 2023

Trump’s allies in the Senate, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), also weighed in. Blackburn highlighted that the indictment comes days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.

“Once again, the radical Left is targeting the Republican frontrunner, President Trump, to distract from the Biden family corruption,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News documented a pattern in which Trump indictments have come on the day of or the day following negative legal news for Biden or his family.

Hours before the grand jury returned the indictment, the Futon County Court published, then deleted, what appeared to be Trump’s indictment. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) took to X and wondered, “How is this not a due process violation?”

They published the indictment before the grand jury voted. How is this not a due process violation? https://t.co/4AMPzYxQEc — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 14, 2023

A number of other conservatives and Trump allies chimed in as well to condemn the indictment, including former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, and more:

DC is corrupt. And afraid of scrutiny and transparency. They’ve unleashed a precedent of destruction to keep their power. If they succeed in keeping Trump out then they will forever control you. Democrats must be defeated. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 15, 2023

These reckless Democrat prosecutors have ensured that the vast majority of Republicans, tens of millions of Americans, will not accept a Biden/Democrat election “victory” in 2024. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 15, 2023

The idea that these Democrat prosecutors are not colluding is bull crap. They’re all in on it and the Biden DOJ is coordinating it. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 15, 2023

The filing of the fourth corrupt Trump indictment yesterday is yet another "overt act" by Democratic Party politicians and appointees to deprive President Trump and other innocents of their civil rights under color of law and the American people of a free and fair election. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 15, 2023

.@realDonaldTrump said he needed only one more indictment to win the presidency. Georgia just sealed the deal. We The People see right though these phony charges & we won't let a corrupt injustice system choose our nominee for us. We have your back, Mr President.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/nHdjTvmyVd — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 15, 2023

The stakes are clear. We either elect @realDonaldTrump to be the 47th President of the United States, or the corrupt deep state sends him to jail for the "crime" of returning the government back to We the People. Enough of this Banana Republic. We want our free country back — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 15, 2023