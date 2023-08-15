Conservatives, Trump Allies Slam Indictment 4.0: ‘They Just Want to DESTROY TRUMP’

Conservatives are blasting the latest indictment handed down in Georgia late Monday night against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants regarding a nationwide challenge to the 2020 election results.

A grand jury returned the 98-page, 41-count indictment pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office after just one day of consideration, marking the fourth indictment against the leading Republican presidential candidate in the last five months.

“The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election,” Breitbart News Senior Editor Joel Pollak noted.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed Willis as well as President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” McCarthy wrote. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) categorized the indictment as “the latest political attack in the Democrats’ WITCH HUNT against” Trump and contended, “He did nothing wrong.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as the White House physician for Trump and former President Barack Obama, joined Jordan in dubbing the case a “WITCH HUNT!”

“The Fulton County DA had their SHAM indictment ready before the grand jury even voted,” Jackson wrote on X. “There’s NOTHING legal about this. They just want to DESTROY TRUMP. These people will PAY! Trump will be BACK in the White House!!”

Rep. Eric Burleson (R-MO) ripped the indictment as a “sham” while dubbing Willis a “radical prosecutor.”

Trump’s allies in the Senate, including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), also weighed in. Blackburn highlighted that the indictment comes days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.

“Once again, the radical Left is targeting the Republican frontrunner, President Trump, to distract from the Biden family corruption,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Breitbart News documented a pattern in which Trump indictments have come on the day of or the day following negative legal news for Biden or his family.

Hours before the grand jury returned the indictment, the Futon County Court published, then deleted, what appeared to be Trump’s indictment. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) took to X and wondered, “How is this not a due process violation?”

A number of other conservatives and Trump allies chimed in as well to condemn the indictment, including former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, conservative radio host and litigator Mark Levin, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton, and more:

