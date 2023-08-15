Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis launched her reelection fundraising website days before a grand jury returned a 98-page, 41-count indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, per Atlanta First News.

The outlet reported that Willis’s campaign emailed supporters on Thursday, notifying them that the website was up and running.

“Friend, we wanted you to know first that our new website is up and ready for you to share with your friends and family,” it said. “Sign up to volunteer, host an event, and continue to support the team! Thank you for your continued support to build a brighter future for Fulton County. With gratitude, Team Fani.”

Notably, this occurred just over a month after the grand jury was sworn in and less than two weeks after she told 11 Alive on July 29 to expect a decision as to whether to indict Trump by September 1.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis told the outlet. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”

On Monday night, the grand jury handed down the indictment after one day of consideration in a complex matter, which crosses into jurisdictions in other states, as Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted. This came hours after the Fulton County Court inexplicably published what appeared to be an indictment of Trump that was later deleted from the website.

Reuters, which first reported the digital court filing, later updated its article, noting that Willis denied an indictment had been handed down at that time. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who surged into second place in a Kaplan Strategies poll published Monday, contended Trump should “file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump suggested he perceived the bizarre release and retraction of the document as an indication of a “Rigged” process:

So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney who campaigned and raised money on, “I will get Trump.” And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!

The Trump campaign slammed Willis in a statement as a “radical Democrat” and “rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Donald Trump through these bogus indictments.”

Willis landed in hot water last year with Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding over Trump’s case. The month before sending a target letter to then-State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) regarding the 2020 election in July 2022, she held a fundraiser for his Democrat opponent in the lieutenant governor’s race, Charlie Bailey, as the Washington Post noted. McBurney barred her from investigating Jones, who ended up winning the race, ruling that the “scenario creates a plain — and actual and untenable — conflict.”

“Any decision the District Attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it,” he added. A week before the decision, he dubbed it a “What were you thinking? moment” adding the “optics are horrific.”

In its release Monday, Trump’s campaign likened Willis to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Special Counsel Jack Smith, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Together with Willis, they have brought a combined five cases against Trump, including four criminal indictments and one civil lawsuit against him and his eldest sons.

In an ad released on August 4, the Trump campaign painted them as “the fraud squad,” contending they are doing the political bidding of President Joe Biden.

“How far will the most corrupt president in history go to keep Republicans from winning back the White House? Meet the cast of unscrupulous accomplices he’s assembled to get Trump,” a narrator says of the prosecutors.

If he is convicted on all counts in all criminal cases and receives the harshest possible sentences on each charge, Trump faces a combined 717.5 years in prison and possibly the death penalty.