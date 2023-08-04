Former President Donald Trump’s campaign released a blistering ad on Friday slamming prosecutors pursuing cases against him as “the fraud squad” that is doing the political bidding of President Joe Biden.

“How far will the most corrupt president in history go to keep Republicans from winning back the White House?” A narrator states at the top of the ad. “Meet the cast of unscrupulous accomplices he’s assembled to get Trump.”

The video features Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It will run in television markets in Washington, DC; New York; and Atlanta, Georgia, a Trump aide said. Notably, those markets are where much of the legal action is taking place.

The narrator dubs Bragg a “radical liberal New York prosecutor who refuses to prosecute violent criminals” in the clip. Bragg’s office is pursuing 34 counts of falsifying business records against the 45th president. Legal minds and some of Trump’s ardent critics have questioned the foundation the case is built upon.

Smith has headed up two investigations into Trump – one into the classified documents he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency and another into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Both probes yielded indictments. The Trump campaign’s video argues he “has made a career persecuting innocent Republican officials.”

Notably, Smith headed up an investigation into former Gov. Bob McDonald (R-VA). Prosecutors won the case, convicting McDonald on corruption charges that the Supreme Court later overturned. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion that “this case is distasteful,” adding “it may be worse than that,” as Politico noted.

James is pursuing a $250 million lawsuit against Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and said this week it “is ready for trial.” The advertisement highlights that James campaigned on promises to bring a lawsuit against Trump.

The ad then points to Willis, who many predict will bring charges against the 45th president, alleging he meddled in the 2020 election, slamming her as “Biden’s newest lackey.”