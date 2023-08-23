Former President Donald Trump said during his interview with Tucker Carlson, which was in direct competition with Fox News’s Republican presidential debate Wednesday night, that President Joe Biden should be working to end the “horrible, horrible war” in Ukraine, but he is too “incompetent.”

Trump bashed Biden for his frequent trips to the beach in Delaware, telling Carlson on his eponymously named show, Tucker on Twitter, that Biden should be “working” and pointed to the Ukraine war as an example of an issue he should be focused on.

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

“The beach doesn’t represent what a President is supposed to be doing. You’re supposed to be working. You’re supposed to be getting us out of that horrible, horrible war that we’re very much involved in with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump explained.

Trump said the war could be ended “very easily,” but he does not think Biden is capable of reaching a peace deal “because he’s just incompetent.”

“But that’s a war that should end immediately, not because of one side or the other, because hundreds of thousands of people are being killed,” added Trump, who has repeatedly contended civilian and military casualties of the war have been severely underreported.

“Can you imagine you’re in an apartment house, and rockets are going into that building and blowing it up and knocking it down?” he asked Carlson.

Trump is of the mind that if he were in the Oval Office, Russia would never have invaded Ukraine to begin with.

Notably, during his CNN town hall in May, in which he steam-rolled host Kaitlan Collins, she asked Trump who he wanted to win the war.

“I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled, so we stop killing all these people,” he said.

Donald Trump when asked about if he wants Ukraine or Russia to win the war: “I want everybody to stop dying. Russians and Ukrainians.” pic.twitter.com/KMveQE2tjn — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 11, 2023

“I want everyone to stop dying. They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying,” he added. “And I’ll have that done … in 24 hours, I’ll have it done. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”