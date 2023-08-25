Conservatives Cheer Trump’s Return to Twitter: ‘We Are So Back’; React to ‘Greatest Mugshot of All Time’

Former President Donald Trump, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, center left, greets attendees while touring the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Republican presidential hopefuls are crowding into Des Moines this weekend, hoping to make enough of an impression that voters will remember them …
Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nick Gilbertson

Conservatives voiced their support for former President Donald Trump and reacted to both his now-iconic mugshot and sudden return to X, formerly called Twitter, after he surrendered himself into custody at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Trump’s mugshot went viral soon after he was processed at the Fulton County jail on 13 charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s 91-page indictment against him and 17 other codefendants.

Donald Trump Jr. warned the “Deep State” that Trump is “coming for you” while posting the stoic image of his father snapped earlier Thursday evening.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who has endorsed Trump for president, wrote in a post on X, “Free Trump.”

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is considered by some to be a potential running mate for Trump if he secures the nomination, weighed in as well, urging Americans to study the photograph and Trump’s eyes.

“Every American should look in his eyes and ask themselves, is this the country they want to live in?” he said. “We have a country to save. TRUMP 2024.”

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk argued that Trump’s four arrests in the past five months “are only making Trump more popular.”

Trump surrogate and Arizona’s 2022 GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake wrote in a post on X that “It’s not a mugshot. It’s a rallying cry.”

Lake also retweeted Trump’s first post back on the platform, in which he shared the now-iconic photograph and a link to his campaign website.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, one of Trump’s 17 codefendants in the indictment, noted that people were quickly “changing their profile pictures to their own mugshots, Trump’s, or a meme’d version in solidarity.”

“The leftists cannot ever break the will and good nature of WE THE PEOPLE!!!” she added.

“He’s the most photographed person on Earth,” wrote Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro on X. “The mugshot was completely unnecessary and vindictive, of course. But it’s going to backfire dramatically, since this image is instantly iconic.”

“You’ve overreached Washington, DC. You’ve unleashed it. See you November 5, 2024,” wrote fomrer Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell.

Conservative filmmaker and commentator Dinesh D’Souza noted that some of the world’s most iconic figures, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, have had their mugshots taken, which he says “can be a badge of honor.”

Conservative political commentator Savannah Hernandez thanked Willis  “for the greatest mugshot of all time which finally led to Trump getting back on Twitter/X.”

Others applauded Trump’s return to the platform, with prominent conservatives tweeting variations of “We are so back!” and “He’s back!”

