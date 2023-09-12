Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup in the swing state of North Carolina, a ForwardCarolina/Change Research survey released this week found.

The survey asked residents, “If the 2024 election for president were held today, and the candidates were the following, who would you vote for?”

The survey gave respondents two choices: Trump or Biden.

Overall, Trump leads Biden by four points, garnering 46 percent to Biden’s 42 percent. Another 12 percent remain unsure. Trump’s lead is outside the survey’s ± 3.6 percent margin of error.

The survey also asked respondents who they supported in the 2020 election, and 46 percent said they supported Trump, while 45 percent said the same of Biden. Another two percent said Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, and seven percent did not vote. However, when asked to reveal how motivated they are to vote in 2024 on a scale of one to ten, ten being “extremely motivated,” 84 percent chose between eight and ten on the scale, indicating that they are motivated to vote in the upcoming election.

Further, the survey found Republican Mark Robinson leading Democrat Josh Stein in the Tar Heel State’s gubernatorial race by four points, and 43 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate in their district for state legislature, compared to 39 percent who said they same of a Democrat candidate.

The survey was taken September 1 to 5, 2023, among 914 likely 2024 voters.

The survey coincides with several others showing Trump either tying with Biden or leading him in a hypothetical 2024 matchup as Americans grow more concerned with Biden’s mental and physical fitness.

A recent CNN poll, for example, showed Trump not only edging out Biden in a head-to-head match but several other GOP candidates as well, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

CNN/SSRS ‘24 general election trial heats: Trump 47%

Biden 46% DeSantis 47%

Biden 47% Haley 49%

Biden 43% Pence 46%

Biden 44% Scott 46%

Biden 44% Biden 46%

Ramaswamy 45% Christie 44%

Biden 42%https://t.co/sONmyvLsaT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 7, 2023

Tuesday’s Real Clear Politics average showed Biden leading Trump in an average of national polls by less than half of a percentage point — .02 percent.