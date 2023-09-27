Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks in Michigan to Striking UAW Members

Former President Donald Trump will speak to striking UAW members in Michigan on Wednesday evening.

Trump, who is leading in the polls for the Republican presidential primary, will speak to the striking auto workers in lieu of attending the second GOP presidential primary debate in California on Wednesday evening.

President Joe Biden hurried to Michigan to address members of the UAW on Tuesday after Trump announced his visit, but only spoke briefly before quickly leaving after only twelve minutes:

Biden spoke from a bullhorn for just over one minute after his entrance before turning it over to UAW President Shawn Fain. “Folks, stick with it. You deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden said. He spoke briefly again before leaving the event 12 minutes after he arrived, the Daily Mail noted, as John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” played.

C-SPAN