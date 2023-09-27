President Joe Biden visited with striking autoworkers in Michigan for only twelve minutes on Wednesday before jetting off to a California fundraiser.

Biden did not hang around for even half an hour with union members of the United Autoworkers (UAW) in Wayne County. The Washington Post’s stream of the event shows he arrived as picketers marched in a circle chanting, “What do we want? Contracts! When do we want it? Now!”

Biden spoke from a bullhorn for just over one minute after his entrance before turning it over to UAW President Shawn Fain.

“Folks, stick with it. You deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits,” Biden said.

He spoke briefly again before leaving the event 12 minutes after he arrived, the Daily Mail noted, as John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” played.

As Breitbart News has documented, autoworkers are striking for wage increases against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis in the wake of 40-year-high inflation under Biden’s administration, which has significantly diminished the buying power of the dollar compared to when former President Donald Trump left office.

Another chief concern among autoworkers is Biden’s electric vehicle agenda, as they seek assurances from automakers and the federal government that it will not devastate their jobs or wages, Breitbart News reported.

After briefly meeting with the union workers, Biden jetted off to California on Air Force One for an elitist Democrat fundraiser in Atherton in the Bay Area, where tickets began at $5,000 and capped at $100,000, NBC Bay Area reported.

SUMMER OF STRIKES! Michigan Auto Workers Strike Against “The Big Three”

UAW International Union via Storyful

“$100,000 dinners are something 99% of Americans have no hope of ever participating in,” Cal State East Bay Professor and Political Analyst Nolan Higdon told the outlet. “The fact that people in the Atherton area can come up with that type of money, it tells you exactly why he’s having a campaign meeting here in the Bay Area.”

Biden’s visit to Michigan came a day before Trump is set to appear with striking workers of the UAW in Detroit as counter-programming to the Republican presidential debate on Wednesday. Notably, Biden only announced he would attend the picket line after Trump’s plan to deliver a “prime time speech before current and former” UAW workers in Detroit was revealed.

Trump has been adamant that the “Electric Car SCAM” is selling the UAW “down the ‘drain.’”

“They’ll be made in China, under Crooked Joe’s CHINA FIRST POLICY. AUTOWORKERS, VOTE FOR TRUMP – I’LL MAKE YOU VICTORIOUS & RICH,” he wrote in a Truth Social post earlier this month.

“IF YOUR ‘LEADERS’ WON’T ENDORSE ME, VOTE THEM OUT OF OFFICE, NOW. WITH THE DEMOCRATS & CROOKED JOE CALLING THE SHOTS, YOU’LL BE JOBLESS & PENNILESS WITHIN 4 YEARS,” he added.