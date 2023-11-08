GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ripped the Republican National Committee (RNC) for picking NBC News as Wednesday’s debate moderators and called for committee chair Ronna McDaniel’s resignation.

The statement expresses the angst among some Republicans who doubt the RNC’s effectiveness after several election defeats.

In his opening statement, Vivek took direct aim at the RNC for permitting NBC News, which pushed disinformation about the “laptop from hell,” to protect President Joe Biden in 2020.

“I am upset about what happened last night,” he said about Tuesday’s poor election results for Republicans. “We become a party of losers. At the end of the day there is a cancer in the Republican establishment.”

“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave ever came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party,” he said.

Vivek then called on McDaniel to resign.

“For that matter. Ronna, if you want to come on stage tonight you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign,” he said. “I will turn over my, yield my time to you and frankly look the people that are cheering for losing in the Republican Party.”

Vivek then said several more conservative commentators should moderate the debate instead of NBC News.

“Think about who’s moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk, we have 10 times the viewership, asking questions the GOP voters actually care about, and bring more people into our party,” he said.

“Ask the Trump/Russia collusion hoax that you pushed on this network for years. Was that real or was that Hillary Clinton made up disinformation? And so the question, go!” he explained.

“This is how we get our country back,” he said. “They rigged the 2020 election with the Hunter Biden laptop story. They’re gonna make this election with a lack of accountability.”

I’m sick and tired of this Republican Establishment that has made us a party of losers. Where is the accountability for years of losing: 2018, 2020, 2022 and now last night? I’m calling on @GOPChairwoman to resign tonight. pic.twitter.com/8hxVqWGlwL — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 9, 2023

