A majority of voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s sluggish economy, the top issue heading into the 2024 presidential election, a Quinnipiac University poll found Thursday.

The poll’s findings highlight Biden’s greatest vulnerability upon a likely challenge from former President Donald Trump. Under the Trump administration, the economy soared to the greatest heights in American history, Biden critics say.

The demographics among those who disapprove of Biden’s management of the economy are:

Total: 59 percent

59 percent Republicans: 97 percent

97 percent Democrats: 18 percent

18 percent Independents: 61 percent

61 percent Men: 63 percent

63 percent Women: 56 percent

The demographics among those who approve of Biden’s management of the economy are:

Total: 37 percent

37 percent Republicans: 2 percent

2 percent Democrats: 80 percent

80 percent Independents: 33 percent

33 percent Men: 34 percent

34 percent Women: 40 percent

The poll found Biden’s economy is the number one issue for voters, outranking climate change, abortion, and “preserving democracy”:

Economy: 28 percent

28 percent Preserving democracy: 17 percent

17 percent Immigration: 12 percent

12 percent Crime/Gun violence: 12 percent

12 percent Climate change: 5 percent

5 percent Abortion: 3 percent

The poll sampled 1,574 registered voters from November 9-13, 2023, with a ± 2.5 percent margin of error.

The poll is just one of many recent polls that show diminishing hopes of a Biden 2024 victory. Those polls set the Democrat Party ablaze with infighting about how to revamp the president’s frail image and campaign strategy, as well as ignite growing anxiousness among Democrats that Trump could oust the 80-year-old from office.

The Democrats’ disarray, which appears to border on panic, is a positive sign for Republicans’ chances of retaining the House and retaking the Senate and the White House.

Republicans are cautiously optimistic that they can carry the current momentum into election day — still a full year away, an eternity in politics. The political environment is likely to change.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.