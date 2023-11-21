Former President Donald Trump released a letter from his personal physician on Monday, President Joe Biden’s 81st birthday, stating his “overall health is excellent,” and his cognitive test results are “exceptional.”

In the letter, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, D.O. of Morristown Medical Group, notes that he has been Trump’s personal physician since 2021, and the 45th president has undergone “several comprehensive examinations” since then, with the latest being in September.

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Aronwald wrote.

He added that Trump’s “most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, secondary to weight reduction.”

Trump has seen weight loss thanks to “an improved diet and continued physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule,” according to Aronwald.

“It is my opinion that President Trump is in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventive health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come,” he added.

The release of Trump’s clean bill of health came as Biden celebrated his 81st birthday, and Democrats worry about the president’s prospects in a potential rematch with Trump in the 2024 general election, as Politico noted on Sunday.

“Even those in Biden’s inner circle, including family members, worry about the optics of age,” Politico’s Elena Schneider, Holly Otterbein, and Jonathan Lemire wrote.

“Those close allies believe that Biden is mentally up for the job, but some acknowledge that the president can at times appear frail, according to two people involved in the conversations but not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations,” they added.

CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement

A Harvard-Harris poll published on Monday showed a majority of Americans doubt Biden’s mental fitness to serve as commander-in-chief and that they believe he is exhibiting signs he is too old to be president, as Breitbart News reported.

The poll sampled 2,851 registered voters on November 15 and 16, and a margin of error was not specified.