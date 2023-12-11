Former President Donald Trump is towering over his Republican opponents in the primary race, and he is leading in several states, including those that vote on Super Tuesday, the latest data from Morning Consult found.

Morning Consult data, fielded December 1 to 3 among 3,526 potential GOP primary voters, shows Trump towering over the GOP field with 66 percent support. His lead is 53 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who garners just 13 percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in third place with ten percent support, followed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (six percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (three percent support), and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (zero percent support).

The margin of error for that portion of the survey is ± two percent.

The poll also found that 76 percent of GOP primary voters view Trump favorably, compared to 62 percent who view DeSantis favorably, 54 percent who view Ramaswamy favorably, and 50 percent who view Haley favorably. Every single one of the presidential hopefuls previously listed has the same unfavorable rating of 23 percent.

While it is already well-established that Trump holds dominant leads in the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, the results coincide with Morning Consult’s State-Level Republican Primary survey, which shows Trump dominating in several states, including Super Tuesday states.

A brief look at the chart shows Trump with majority support in states including Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Trump even trounces DeSantis in their home state of Florida with a 37-point lead.

The surveys come as prominent figures in the GOP call on the party to finally unite behind Trump and direct all focus to defeating President Joe Biden.

“We were told that as the [Republican primary] field shrinks, the polls would narrow. Well… the field has been shrinking, and support for President Trump has been growing, now sitting at over 50% (Up from 43% in Oct),” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said on Monday, sharing the results of a poll showing Trump with a majority support in Iowa.

“It’s time to unite behind President Trump and focus all our efforts and resources on defeating Joe Biden,” she added: