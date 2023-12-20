Republicans in Congress expressed strong reactions to the Colorado Supreme Court’s opinion prohibiting former President Donald Trump from appearing on the GOP presidential primary ballot in 2024.

The Court, in a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, said that Trump “engaged in insurrection,” despite Trump never having been convicted of that – or any other – crime, or even having been charged in court with the crime of insurrection. He was acquitted by the United States Senate of charges of engaging in insurrection and continues to deny wrongdoing.

Republicans, even several who support other candidates in the 2024 Republican primary, accused the court of subverting democracy and misapplying the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” to justify a political end, that of preventing President Joe Biden’s likely opponent from even appearing on the ballot.

Notably, while the top four House Republicans joined an overwhelming number of their colleagues in issuing statements in support of Trump, the only high-ranking Republican Senator to issue a statement was Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

Apparently democracy is when judges tell people they’re not allowed to vote for the candidate leading in the polls? This is disgraceful. The Supreme Court must take the case and end this assault on American voters. https://t.co/MzJ3dwuv6j — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 20, 2023

This is the kind of wake-up call we should not ignore. Nor is this just another bad, politically motivated ruling. This is lawless thuggery masquerading as jurisprudence. https://t.co/bZOGsSWHZ9 pic.twitter.com/z9F6B1S7Aj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2023

Removing Trump from the ballot in Colorado under this theory is spurious, likely unconstitutional, & a sadly predictable, but outrageous form of lawfare. SCOTUS should end this. https://t.co/VWJgPMndBi — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 19, 2023

These crazy leftists will do anything to prevent a fair fight at the ballot box. Good luck defending that type of “Democracy” at the Supreme Court. — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 20, 2023

Absolutely ridiculous ruling today by the Colorado Supreme Court. This is judicial lawlessness by partisan hacks, and will quickly be struck down by #SCOTUS. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) December 20, 2023

Media: “Congressman Higgins, what’s your opinion regarding the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump cannot be on the Presidential ballot?” Me: “It’s Colorado. They’re high. SCOTUS will overrule THC.” — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) December 19, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court’s attempt to remove the leading Republican candidate for President from the state’s ballot is nothing more than a political, partisan attack on our democratic-republic. This action sets a dangerous precedent and should be of grave concern to every… — Congressman Dan Meuser (@RepMeuser) December 20, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court just removed President Trump from the ballot heading into 2024. Election interference, plain and simple. This cannot stand! pic.twitter.com/cPlGa11UGs — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) December 19, 2023

The veil has been lifted. 2024 isn’t just an election between two candidates — it’s about reclaiming our Republic from radical Leftist hellbent on absolute power and control. The Democrats are perfectly willing to jail opponents, kick them off the ballot, censor speech, add… — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) December 20, 2023

Insanity!!! Democrat-appointed judges in Colorado decided to take @realDonaldTrump off of ballot in an obvious attack on democracy. They ruled in favor of the group who brought the suit claiming that removing Trump from the ballot will save democracy. — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) December 20, 2023

Four partisan Democrat operatives on the Colorado Supreme Court think they get to decide for all Coloradans and Americans the next presidential election. This is unAmerican and Democrats are so afraid that President Trump will win on Nov 5th 2024 that they are illegally… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 19, 2023

WE THE PEOPLE decide who wins the White House—NOT liberal activist judges. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) December 20, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court has removed President Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. These justices are a disgrace to our country. The court’s ruling is just more election interference. America stands with President Trump. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) December 19, 2023

UNBELIEVABLE! This is what the last days of this nation look like!! What the partisan Colorado Supreme Court has done is CORRUPT, OUTRAGEOUS, and UN-AMERICAN!! They KNOW they can’t beat Trump so they’re RIGGING the election. THIS WON’T STAND! WE WILL BEAT THEM! TRUMP WILL BE BACK… — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) December 20, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court is taking away Americans’ voice in our elections. This brazen election interference should concern every American. — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) December 20, 2023

I denounce the Colorado Supreme Court’s outrageous ruling to remove President Trump from the state’s ballot. Hopefully sanity will prevail at the U.S. Supreme Court and he will be reinstated. The Left hates America. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 20, 2023

President Trump's return to the Oval Office would put #AmericaFirst while crippling the weaponized administrative state. Leftist judges know this and are despicably willing to silence the voice of We the People to stop it. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) December 20, 2023

For Dems, “democracy” means stopping the voters from voting for candidates you don’t like. https://t.co/JvxZYwaGDw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 20, 2023

Colorado’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot is without a doubt election interference and should concern every American. The Supreme Court must overrule. — Congressman Josh Brecheen (@RepBrecheen) December 20, 2023

The decision by the Colorado State Supreme Court to disqualify President Trump from seeking the presidency in Colorado – under the “insurrection clause” of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution – is outrageous and dangerous. To the Left: Be careful what you wish… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 20, 2023

President Trump will win at SCOTUS and will win even bigger in Colorado now that Democrats have shown their full face of communism to the people. And we must never forget what they have done and how far they are willing to go to steal elections. https://t.co/TkVacVpHt0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 20, 2023

The U.S. has put sanctions on other countries for doing exactly what the Colorado Supreme Court has done today — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 19, 2023

The Colorado Resistance judges want to Save Democracy by blocking an election. These disgraceful hacks should be condemned by every American—Republican and Democrat. The Supreme Court should immediately strike down this unAmerican stunt. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 20, 2023

With the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, the self-anointed ‘defenders of democracy’ have removed their political enemy from the ballot, stripping Colorado voters of their right to vote for the candidate of their choice and joining radical AGs and Biden DOJ in interfering in… — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) December 20, 2023

It’s outrageous to see left-wing activists make a mockery of our political system by scheming with partisan state officials to remove presidential candidates from the ballot. That’s why I’ll be introducing legislation to stop this nonsense and ensure any constitutional challenges… — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) December 20, 2023

Regardless of your political persuasion, denying a candidate even the ability to stand for election is wrong. It’s the right of American voters to support who they wish, but this ruling takes away that right. This election interference is deeply unAmerican. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) December 20, 2023

Unprecedented: Activist liberal judges just removed @RealDonaldTrump from the ballot in Colorado. This is blatant election interference. The U.S. Supreme Court must reverse this decision. — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) December 20, 2023

Blatant election interference to remove President Trump from the ballot in Colorado. They’re not even trying to hide it anymore. The Left knows Americans don’t want their radical agenda—so this is the only way they can win. Shameful. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 20, 2023

Today’s ruling attempting to disqualify President Trump from the Colorado ballot is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack.



Regardless of political affiliation, every citizen registered to vote should not be denied the right to support our former president and the… https://t.co/yMm4wTb1K8 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 20, 2023

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.