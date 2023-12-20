GOP Officials Outraged at Colorado Supremes Kicking Donald Trump Off Ballot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Bradley Jaye

Republicans in Congress expressed strong reactions to the Colorado Supreme Court’s opinion prohibiting former President Donald Trump from appearing on the GOP presidential primary ballot in 2024.

The Court, in a 4-3 ruling Tuesday, said that Trump “engaged in insurrection,” despite Trump never having been convicted of that – or any other – crime, or even having been charged in court with the crime of insurrection. He was acquitted by the United States Senate of charges of engaging in insurrection and continues to deny wrongdoing.

Republicans, even several who support other candidates in the 2024 Republican primary, accused the court of subverting democracy and misapplying the Constitution’s “Insurrection Clause” to justify a political end, that of preventing President Joe Biden’s likely opponent from even appearing on the ballot.

Notably, while the top four House Republicans joined an overwhelming number of their colleagues in issuing statements in support of Trump, the only high-ranking Republican Senator to issue a statement was Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), the Chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

