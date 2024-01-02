Businessman Dave McCormick, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, was in Israel on Tuesday to reportedly show solidarity with the nation and to “understand [the] situation from the ground,” according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

While many members of Congress are slowly making the trek back to Washington, DC, after ringing in the New Year, the candidate who is vying for Sen. Bob Casey’s (D-PA) seat spent January 2 in Israel – three months after Hamas’s terrorist attacks on the nation.

Republican Pennsylvania Senatorial candidate Dave McCormick is in Israel. Today he met w/ IDF officials at Kfar Azza. He will meet military leaders, government officials & hostage families. Source says he is there to show his solidarity & understand situation from the ground pic.twitter.com/ELAfBAMHuq — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 2, 2024

On Tuesday, McCormick met with “IDF [Israeli Defense Force officials at Kfar Azza,” a kibbutz in Southern Israel, according to Ravid.

“He will meet military leaders, government officials & hostage families. Source says he is there to show his solidarity & understand situation from the ground,” Ravid added.

The Senate candidate’s wife, Dina Powell, who served as deputy national security adviser in former President Donald Trump’s administration, accompanied him on the trip.

McCormick is joined in Israel by his wife Dina Powel who was deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration and part of the White House Middle East team https://t.co/d3SQ1dKJyd — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 2, 2024

After the October 7 attacks on Israel, McCormick emphasized the United States “must stand with Israel and its right to defend itself.”

I condemn in the strongest terms today’s horrific act of war by Hamas terrorists against one of America’s greatest allies. Our nation must stand with Israel and its right to defend itself against these attacks and in order to protects its people. — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) October 7, 2023

And while Casey has voiced his support for Israel, McCormick was critical of him over his vote to table the House’s stand-alone funding bill, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, on November 14, which would have provided $14.3 billion in emergency aid to Israel.

The legislation would also slash $14.3 billion in IRS funding, and it does not include aid for Ukraine. Senate Democrats have sought to have Israel and Ukraine aid tied together in one package – a similar framework to the one proposed by the White House in the fall.

While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he would not hold a vote on the legislation, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) forced a vote to proceed with the House bill on the Senate floor, and Casey, along with his democrat colleagues, voted to table the bill, as Politico noted.

Earlier that day, Casey had attended the March for Israel rally on the Washington mall.

Senator, while I appreciate you showing your solidarity, hours later you voted AGAINST aid for Israel. If you wanted to “ensure Israel has the resources and support it needs to defeat Hamas,” you could have voted to deliver it today. https://t.co/ABKRBjWMhT — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) November 15, 2023

“Senator, while I appreciate you showing your solidarity, hours later you voted AGAINST aid for Israel,” McCormick wrote in a social media post that retweeted Casey’s tweet from the event.

“If you wanted to ‘ensure Israel has the resources and support it needs to defeat Hamas,’ you could have voted to deliver it today,” McCormick added, quoting Casey’s own words.