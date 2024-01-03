American intelligence agencies “will attempt” to interfere in the 2024 presidential election to help President Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump, former CIA analyst Dr. John Gentry alleged Tuesday.

The threat of election interference echoes previous attacks against American workers:

Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell”

The Russia Hoax

So-called “lawfare” by way of Trump indictments

“My guess is that the proverbial deep state within the intelligence community will reemerge because presumably a Republican candidate will again be seen as a threat to the internal policies that many intelligence people like,” Gentry told Fox News.

Gentry, a Georgetown University professor who spent 12 years as a CIA intelligence analyst, said previous intelligence officials pushed DEI policies to transform the intelligence agencies into political cudgels.

“There are a lot of people who are unhappy about it because it’s politicizing the workforce, and it’s dividing the workforce among people who believe in DEI policies and those who don’t,” he said:

It gradually became more of a policy through the Clinton administration. But it took a significant step forward, or not, depending on your perspective, when President Obama signed an executive order designed to improve diversity and inclusion in the federal workforce. … And even in the Obama period, the analysis director had people who were beginning to talk about, quote, ‘soft totalitarianism.’ That was a direct result of Brennan’s top-down, politically driven policies; the totalitarianism being a reminder of the Soviet Union and China and so on. Well, this has a number of effects in terms of performance and in terms of credibility.

Trump believes election interference is already taking place in the 2024 election cycle. He cites the state and federal indictments, along with state ballot removal, as the latest ways the administration state worked against voters. Trump posted on Truth Social in December:

BIDEN SHOULD DROP ALL OF THESE FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME, BOTH CRIMINAL & CIVIL. EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE … BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

The analysis comes as Biden reportedly feels threatened by Trump’s 2024 campaign, complaining polling shows he is losing to former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch, according to the Washington Post:

For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination — and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress.

When a reporter recently asked Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, about why he is losing to Trump, “You’re reading the wrong polls,” Biden snapped back.