Report: Joe Biden Complains He Is Losing to Donald Trump

President Joe Biden reportedly complains that polling shows he is losing to former President Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch.

Biden’s angst comes as Trump leads him in most nationwide and battleground surveys, an early indicator of losing the White House in 2024:

Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

crucial swing states. NBC News: Trump leads Biden by two points.

Biden by two points. Fox News: Trump trounces Biden by four points.

“He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, people familiar with his private comments anonymously told the Washington Post:

For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination — and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress.

When a reporter asked Biden on Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, about why he is losing to Trump, “You’re reading the wrong polls,” Biden snapped back.

It is unclear which polls Biden referenced. A few polls show him tied or barely edging out the former president: NPR/PBS/Marist, Yahoo News/YouGov, USA Today/Suffolk, and Quinnipiac University. However, A recent Wall Street Journal poll caused David Axelrod to deliver a stern warning to Biden about his sinking approval rating, as the survey found that just 37 percent of voters approved of the president, while 61 percent held an unfavorable view.

“You know, job approval down, ratings generally down, most of the comparatives with Trump … not good,” Axelrod said on the podcast Hacks on Tap.

“You know what I worry about … from a Biden standpoint is there are the kinds of things you get when people are starting to rationalize their votes — ‘Oh, look. They’re ready to fire Biden. That’s a problem,’” Axelrod continued. “And they just put out another photo op with the Bidenomics sign next to him. … It’s just unbelievable to me.”