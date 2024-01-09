Report: Aides Risk Getting ‘Heads Bitten Off’ if Biden Gets ‘Bad News’

White House aides fear giving President Joe Biden news he does not want to hear on various topics “because those who do can get their heads bitten off,” Axios reported Monday.

Biden struggles with anger outbursts when peppered with unwanted questions — especially questions about the Biden family corruption, Breitbart News previously reported.

All throughout Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and into his presidency, the president consistently used anger in an attempt to dispel questions he did not want to answer. Biden leveraged his defensive anger at least five times when questioned about his family’s business dealings, the Republican National Committee found.

Biden’s anger apparently extends past the issue of his family business.

The White House

For instance, former President Barack Obama “fears” Trump can defeat President Joe Biden in 2024 and believes he is “way too Zen,” “too complacent — and unimaginative,” Axios and the Washington Post reported.

But White House aides fear Biden’s anger and do not want to convey to tell him that Trump could defeat him in 2024, Axios wrote:

[P]eople close to the White House fear there aren’t enough people willing to give Biden bad news — because those who do can get their heads bitten off, as Axios’ Alex Thompson has reported. That could help explain the leak about Obama, who remains very supportive of Biden.

Biden’s history of anger flashes is a common feature among elderly males with senility, according to Tucker Carlson. “Uncontrollable flashes of anger are common among people who are aging, particularly among men, and they often accompany senility,” Carlson previously explained. “Losing it is a very frustrating experience and your heart goes out to anyone who is.”

“Get your words straight, Jack!” Biden once shouted at a voter on the 2020 campaign trail. “No one has said my son has done anything wrong and I did not on any occasion.”

“You’re a damn liar, man!” Biden snapped, repeating an angry response seen more than once before – and since.

C-SPAN

Biden almost lost it once more when a reporter about his mental health during the 2020 campaign.

Biden grew angry and popped off, “C’mon man. That’s like you saying before you got on this program you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not?” he asked the interviewer. “What do you think? huh?”

“Are you a junky?” Biden asked meanly.

Biden seems aware of his anger issues for which he once apologized.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.