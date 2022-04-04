President Joe Biden has consistently struggled with anger outbursts when peppered with unwanted questions — especially questions about the Biden family corruption.

All throughout the presidential campaign and into his presidency, Biden has consistently used anger in an attempt to dispel questions he does not want to answer. According the Republican National Committee’s research team on Monday, Biden has leveraged his defensive anger at least five times when questioned about his family’s business dealings.

“Get your words straight, Jack!” Biden shouted at a voter on the campaign trail. “No one has said my son has done anything wrong and I did not on any occasion.”

“You’re a damn liar, man!” Biden snapped.

Why does Joe Biden get so defensive when Hunter is brought up? pic.twitter.com/AQOWCTZSnU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2022

Biden’s history of anger flashes are a common feature among elderly males with senility, according to Tucker Carlson. “Uncontrollable flashes of anger are common among people who are aging, particularly among men, and they often accompany senility,” Carlson explained last week. “Losing it is a very frustrating experience and your heart goes out to anyone who is.” Biden seems aware of his anger issues for which he has once apologized.

The Biden family business is only one topic that triggers Biden’s anger. Inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, election integrity, and his own state of mental fitness have also inflamed Biden.

Before his presidency, Biden almost lost it when he was asked about his mental health during the 2020 campaign. Biden grew angry and popped off, “C’mon man. That’s like you saying before you got on this program you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not?” he asked the interviewer. “What do you think? huh?”

“Are you a junky?” Biden asked meanly.

Just in the last several months of his presidency, Biden has lost his cool several times. When questioned in January about his comparison of those who oppose federalizing of elections to segregationists, he became indignant with a reporter.

“Go back and read what I said,” Biden shouted with a threatening voice:

Biden Completely SNAPS and YELLS at reporter like an old dementia patient when he gets called out for slandering Americans who don't support his federal takeover of elections as segregationists pic.twitter.com/mGfzxyvp9O — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2022

Biden also snapped in January when he was asked about his 40-year-high inflation. “What a stupid son of a bitch,” he said of a Fox News reporter.

“I’m sick of this stuff… people think the reason for inflation is government spending more money,” he angrily said another time about Bidenflation.

Since Russia has threatened and invaded Ukraine, Biden has become more temperamental. When asked at the beginning of the conflict why he was “waiting on Putin to make the first move,” Biden responded by again snapping at the reporter’s “stupid” question.

“What a stupid question,” he answered.

REPORTER: “Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?” POTUS: “What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/B9d9jPS3yV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 20, 2022

Just two weeks ago, Biden’s cognitive abilities showed no signs of improvement. Three separate times in a span of a few days, Biden issued statements that the White House walked back via press releases.

When he was questioned last week if he regretted some of the statements his administration had to rescind, such as Russian President Putin must be removed from power, Biden responded he was not backtracking on anything.

“I’m not walking anything back,” he told the reporter on live national television. It is unknown if Biden did not know his administration put out a retraction, or if Biden disagreed with his administration’s retraction. Either way, European leaders rebuked Biden for his statement, which could embolden Putin.

It is not the first time Biden has contradicted his own administration. Biden claimed two weeks ago during his trip to Europe that sanctions were “never” meant to deter Putin from invading Ukraine.

“I did not say that, in fact, the sanctions would deter him [Putin],” Biden said in contradiction to many of his administration officials.

Biden completely SNAPS at reporter, throws rambling fit of RAGE when he gets CALLED OUT on FAILURE to deter Putin pic.twitter.com/Pii7JvjX6R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2022

Biden’s mental capacity is perhaps best defined by the polls. Fifty-eight percent of Americans believe Biden should receive cognitive a test. Less than 25 percent of voters strongly believe Biden is mentally fit, healthy, and stable.

Fifty-four percent of adults think Biden is not mentally sound enough to serve as president. And just 29 percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden will pursue a second term in 2024.

The polling is highlighted by 38 Republican lawmakers, along with Donald Trump’s former White House physician and now-Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX). In February, the lawmakers demanded in writing that Biden take a cognitive test upon fears he may have Alzheimer’s disease.

Noting Biden’s “changes in mood and personality” and “forgetfulness,” the lawmakers said Biden’s cognitive ability has been declining and “is not just a recent trend” but has become more apparent “over the past two years.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø