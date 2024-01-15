Former President Donald Trump, the winner of the Iowa caucuses, performs even better with Iowa Republican women than he does with men, according to a pre-election Associated Press-NORC poll published by the Wall Street Journal.

The survey, which started on Tuesday and ended when the caucus began on Monday, showed, as of 9:29 p.m. Monday, that 54 percent of Iowa women eligible to vote in the caucuses backed Trump over the other candidates in the field. Results are still rolling in at press time.

He leads former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) by 37 points among the demographic as they tie at 17 percent. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy follows with seven percent.

The survey also shows that Trump is backed by 53 percent of Iowa men who said they planned to vote or had voted in their caucus. Haley comes in second with 21 percent, DeSantis follows at 15 percent, and Ramaswamy garners nine percent.

What is more, Trump is popular among both suburban and rural Iowan women. He carried 40 percent of the suburban women’s response in the poll and 59 percent of the rural response, beating his nearest opponents in the respective demographics by 16 percent and 44 percent.

NORC at the University of Chicago for the Associated Press sampled some 1,600 voters at press time.

The survey comes as Trump thumped his opponents in Monday’s caucuses in what looks to be a record-breaking margin of victory that surpasses late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole’s (R-KS) 12.8 percent victory in 1988.

Astonishingly, the Associated Press, CNN, and other major outlets called the race for Trump just 30 minutes after the caucuses commenced and as results had barely begun to trickle in. Less than one percent of the vote had been reported at that point, as Breitbart News noted. Such an unprecedented early call in a crowded field signals Trump’s might heading into New Hampshire, where he looks to build on his momentum.