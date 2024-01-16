Biden on Iowa Caucuses: Trump Is Inevitably Going to Be GOP Nominee

Former President Donald Trump is the “clear front-runner,” President Joe Biden said Monday after Trump’s historic Republican caucus victory in Iowa.

Biden’s acknowledgment highlights the seeming inevitability of Trump winning the Republican primary and challenging Biden for reelection.

Many in the Democrat party worked to prevent Trump from becoming the frontrunner by indicting him and preventing his name from appearing on state ballots.

“Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He’s the clear front runner on the other side at this point,” Biden’s X account posted.

“But here’s the thing,” Biden continued, “this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it’ll be true tomorrow.”

Biden’s scare tactics were followed by his campaign message.

“The Iowa results are in, and it’s clear: Donald Trump is the official frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination,” a Biden fundraising email read. “We need to work even harder now. If Donald Trump is our opponent, we can expect vile attacks, endless lies, and massive spending.”

After Monday evening, Trump owns the record for the largest margin of victory in the history of contested Iowa Republican caucuses. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) previously held the record in contested Republican Iowa caucuses at 12.8 percent.

Trump is above 50 percent of total votes with 95 percent reporting, dominating all 99 counties, 29.7 points ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“I really think this is time now for everybody — our country — to come together,” Trump said in his victory speech. “We want to come together.

“Whether it’s Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative, it would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world and straighten out the problems and straighten out all of the death and destruction that we’re witnessing.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.