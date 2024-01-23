The Associated Press (AP) called the New Hampshire primary for former President Donald Trump 27 minutes faster than it called the Iowa caucuses.

The reduced time between the two calls shows the establishment media’s recognition of Trump’s dominance in the Republican primary process.

On Tuesday night, the AP called the race for Trump just four minutes after the polls closed:

BREAKING: Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s GOP primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley, who is running out of time to establish herself as a viable alternative to him. https://t.co/aSXWN4EH0K pic.twitter.com/jBcY0LMoOU — The Associated Press (@AP) January 24, 2024

Last week in Iowa, the AP called the race 31 minutes after the caucus closed.

Trump appears to be the de facto Republican nominee. “Nikki Haley said she’s running to stop the re-election of Harris-Biden,” said Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., about Trump’s win. “Yet, without a viable path to victory, every day she stays in this race is another day she delivers to the Harris-Biden campaign. It’s time for unity, it’s time to take the fight to the Democrats, and for Nikki Haley: it’s time to drop out.”

Republican presidential contenders spent over $167 million in losing efforts to defeat Trump in New Hampshire and Iowa, with plans to spend millions more in future primaries.

“Campaign officials are concerned that if Haley does not drop out after New Hampshire, it would force them to spend resources against her in South Carolina for the next three weeks instead of turning to states where Trump is politically vulnerable,” CNN reported.

