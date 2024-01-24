The chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Evan Power, formally endorsed former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary race on Wednesday, declaring that it is “time for Republicans to come together.”

Evan Power, who recently replaced ousted chair Christian Ziegler following allegations of sexual assault, issued his proclamation during the group’s annual meeting. Pointing to the results in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary — where Trump enjoyed decisive victories — Power said it is time for the party to consolidate and back Trump.

“The results of Iowa and New Hampshire make it clear that President Trump is the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party,” he said.

“Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Senator Rick Scott have all called for us to unite behind Donald Trump. To that end, the Republican Party of Florida will hold a formal vote to endorse President Trump at our annual meeting on February 10,” he said.

“It is time for Republicans to come together and put 100 percent of our focus on defeating Joe Biden and his failed administration in November,” he continued:

Chairman Dean Black will make the motion to endorse. He declared in a statement that the “primary is over, and the Florida GOP is united behind President Trump!”

“Floridians can’t afford four more years of Crooked Joe Biden’s doddering weakness and ineptitude. We must stop America’s decline. We need a strong president again who has always put America First. That man is President Donald J. Trump!” he exclaimed.

The endorsement from the chairman of the Florida GOP comes days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race, choosing Trump over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in his departing remarks.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said on Sunday. “I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge.”

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added.

The Florida GOP, under Ziegler’s leadership, refused to overtly endorse a candidate throughout the primary while it played out, emphasizing the need for neutrality. But this decision comes as Trump’s former competitors — including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and DeSantis — back him over Haley.