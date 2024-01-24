Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called on former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to drop out so that the Republican Party can unify around former President Donald Trump.

“If the @GOP wants to defeat Joe Biden this November, @NikkiHaley must get out of the race. The party must unify and support @realDonaldTrump,” she posted on X on Tuesday evening, right after Trump decisively won the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Blackburn, who endorsed Trump in April, told the Washington Examiner in a January interview that “there’s no clear path for someone else” in the GOP other than Trump.

“I think at this point, it’s appropriate to say it is time for the party to unify; it is time for us to get behind our nominee,” she told the outlet on Monday. “Any time and any money we spend on primary efforts is going to be money we don’t have to spend on the general election, getting our message out, and getting people to the polls in November.”

The New Hampshire Republican primary was widely seen as a chance for Haley to demonstrate her appeal to moderate Republicans and Independents looking for an alternative to Trump, but he won the primary by double digits.

Not only that, there was a record number of voters in the Republican primary.

A senior adviser to a Democrat data clearinghouse, TargetSmart, told the New York Times that Trump was “picking right up where he left off in 2020, which saw the highest turnout in generations.”

“New Hampshire was the first test of how that might have evolved, as an open primary and an opponent providing an outlet for anti-Trump voters to register their opposition,” he said. “And it appears that, if anything, Trump is more polarizing than ever, mobilizing both supporters and opponents in potentially record-setting numbers.”

