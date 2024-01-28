Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis defended Nathan Wade, her top prosecutor in the Trump case, by replying last week on behalf of Wade to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who launched a probe into Willis seeking records about her alleged corruption and “improper” relationship with Wade.

Willis’ defense of Wade underscores their united front to prosecute former President Donald Trump during an election year.

Trump and a codefendant in Willis’s case accused Willis and Wade of corruption for:

Maintaining an improper romantic relationship Enriching themselves through the taxpayer-funded prosecution Meeting with Biden administration officials before indicting Trump and codefendants

“Your letter is simply a restatement of demands that you have made in past correspondence for access to evidence in a pending Georgia criminal prosecution,” Willis wrote Jordan in a letter obtained by Breitbart News. “As I said previously, your request implicates significant, well-recognized confidentiality interests related to an ongoing criminal matter.”

“Your request violates principles of separation of powers and federalism, as well as respect for the legal protections provided to attorney work product in ongoing litigation,” she continued. “I refer to my previous responses to your inquiry for more detailed analysis.”

Jordan launched the investigation into Willis on January 12 for accepting more than $14.6 million in grant funds from President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) between 2020 and 2023. The timeframe of the funds suggests the DOJ granted Willis federal funds to finance former President Donald Trump’s prosecution.

Willis is under additional heat. The Georgia State Senate on Friday approved launching a subpoena-powered investigation into Willis by a 30-19 vote.

The Senate probe is the latest effort to hold the Fulton County prosecutor accountable. In January, a Georgia judge ordered Willis to “respond” to the corruption accusations in writing by February 2, the Washington Post reported. The order will force the prosecutor to speak on television about the allegations February 15.

In addition, Willis and Wade are expected to be subpoenaed about the allegations of their affair during Wade’s ongoing and unsealed divorce case. The potential information could illuminate Willis and Wade’s alleged “improper” relationship during their case against Trump.