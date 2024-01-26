The Georgia State Senate on Friday approved launching a subpoena-powered investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by a 30-19 vote.

The investigation will be run by a Senate committee, exclusively reported about by Breitbart News on Monday. This follows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) refusal to launch a criminal investigation into Willis, citing the need for a currently non-operational oversight committee to open the probe.

Willis stands accused of misconduct and corruption during her prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Republicans became alarmed by a court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and co-defendant of Trump in the Georgia election case, who leveled four explosive allegations against Willis in January about her conduct while prosecuting Trump:

Nathan Wade, Willis’s lead prosecutor in the Trump case, had an “improper” relationship with Willis. Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments. Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and had little to no prosecutorial experience. Willis and Wade met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting Trump in August, raising questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting Biden’s 2024 political opponent.