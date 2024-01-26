The Georgia State Senate on Friday approved launching a subpoena-powered investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by a 30-19 vote.
The investigation will be run by a Senate committee, exclusively reported about by Breitbart News on Monday. This follows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) refusal to launch a criminal investigation into Willis, citing the need for a currently non-operational oversight committee to open the probe.
Willis stands accused of misconduct and corruption during her prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Republicans became alarmed by a court filing by Mike Roman, a political operative and co-defendant of Trump in the Georgia election case, who leveled four explosive allegations against Willis in January about her conduct while prosecuting Trump:
- Nathan Wade, Willis’s lead prosecutor in the Trump case, had an “improper” relationship with Willis.
- Wade’s law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on luxury vacations by using potentially fraudulent payments.
- Wade was appointed without the required approval by authorities and had little to no prosecutorial experience.
- Willis and Wade met twice with President Joe Biden’s White House counsel before indicting Trump in August, raising questions about whether the White House coordinated prosecuting Biden’s 2024 political opponent.
The Senate committee will hold subpoena power to “secure the attendance of witnesses or the production of documents and materials” related to Willis, the resolution put forth by Georgia State Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Forsyth) read.
The committee, the only type of its kind in the state of Georgia, will comprise nine senators, only three of whom will be Democrats. The Committee on Assignments will appoint members to the committee.
“The Georgia legislature has a responsibility to hold public officials accountable,” Georgia Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones exclusively told Breitbart News on Monday. “Recent reports have been deeply troubling, and I appreciate Sen. Dolezal’s leadership on this issue.”
The Senate probe is the latest effort to hold the Fulton County prosecutor accountable. In January, a Georgia judge ordered Willis to “respond” to the corruption accusations in writing by February 2, the Washington Post reported. The order will force the prosecutor to speak on television about the allegations on February 15.
In addition, Willis and Wade are expected to be subpoenaed about the allegations of their affair during Wade’s ongoing and unsealed divorce case. The potential information could illuminate Willis and Wade’s alleged “improper” relationship during their case against Trump.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
