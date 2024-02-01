Former President Donald Trump is boasting a double-digit lead in former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s home state weeks ahead of Election Day, the latest Washington Post-Monmouth University survey found.

The survey, released less than a month from the state’s February 24 Republican primary, found Trump leading the former South Carolina governor by what the Washington Post describes as a “significant” lead of 26 points, garnering 58 percent to 32 percent among Republican primary voters in the Palmetto State.

Trump appears to lead Haley in most categories. Among those who consider themselves “strong Republicans,” Trump leads 77 percent to Haley’s 17 percent. Among those “extremely motivated to vote,” Trump leads Haley 72 percent to 24 percent. Trump also leads Haley among those with no college degree (68 percent to 22 percent), those who are very conservative (80 percent to 13 percent), those who are somewhat conservative (59 percent to 30 percent), those who believe abortion should be illegal in most cases (74 percent to 19 percent), and those who believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to fraud (85 percent to nine percent). Haley seems to attract more moderates, leading Trump among those who believe Biden won fairly (70 percent to Trump’s 16 percent), those who believe abortion should be legal in most cases (50 percent to Trump’s 40 percent), those who identify as moderate or liberal (56 percent to Trump’s 33 percent), and among college graduates (46 percent to 44 percent).

While both have a positive favorable rating, Trump’s is much higher. Sixty-six percent have a favorable view of Trump compared to 28 percent who do not — a net positive of 38. Haley’s is much tighter, as 45 percent view her favorably compared to 41 percent who do not — a net positive of four. That reflects quite a decrease for Haley since September, when 59 percent viewed her favorably, and 24 percent did not:

📊 South Carolina Republican Primary • Trump — 58% (+26)

• Haley — 32%

—

Fav/unfav

• Trump: 66-28 (+38)

• Haley: 45-41 (+4)

—

The overall survey was taken January 26-30, 2024, among 815 potential GOP primary voters in South Carolina. It has a ± 3.9 percent margin of error.

The survey coincides with the results of the latest Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll conducted for the pro-Trump MAGA Inc. PAC, which found Trump leading Haley in her own backyard by 35 points:

It also follows Haley losing a coveted endorsement from a former challenger, as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R) proudly jumped on the Trump train before New Hampshire’s primary.

“The reason why I decided to endorse him is because America needs a strong, clear, defiant president to restore law and order from sea to shining sea. See, we need a president who understands how to ignite our economy,” Scott said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“The race is already over,” he added. “And politically speaking and figuratively speaking, they are dead people walking. It is time for this Republican Party to focus only on one person, and that is eliminating Joe Biden by electing Donald Trump.”