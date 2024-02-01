Poll: Trump Enjoys Double-Digit Lead over Biden in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump has a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head general election matchup in Ohio, according to an Emerson College poll.

The poll published Thursday morning finds that 47 percent of the 1,844 registered voter respondents would back Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election. He sits 11 points ahead of Biden, who garners 36 percent. Nine percent would back someone else, and nine percent would be undecided in a two-way race.

There is minimal change in the margin between Trump and Biden compared to November’s Emerson poll conducted for Fox 8 Cleveland when Trump had a 12-point advantage.

Trump carried Ohio in both of the last presidential elections, securing 53.3 percent of the vote in 2020 and beating Biden by 8.1 points. In 2016, he bested twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by taking 51.3 percent of the vote to her 43.2 percent. Ohio, which was long a swing state, went blue for former President Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 elections.

As efforts are underway in states around the country to use the Fourteenth Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot, the poll asked respondents, “Which comes closer to your view: Donald Trump should be on the Republican Primary ballot or we should leave the decision to the courts?”

More than half of the participants, 51 percent, believe Trump should be on the ballot, while 37 percent say the matter should be left to the courts. Another 12 percent do not have an opinion.

The poll was conducted from January 23-25 and has a credibility interval of ± 3.2 percentage points.

It comes as a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday showed Trump beating Biden in seven crucial swing states, as Breitbart News’s John Nolte laid out:

Here’s the rundown head-to-head: Arizona: Trump 47 / Biden 44 — Trump +3

Georgia: Trump 49 / Biden 41 — Trump +8

Michigan: Trump 47 / Biden 42 — Trump +5

Nevada: Trump 48 / Biden 40 — Trump +8

North Carolina: Trump 49 / Biden 39 — Trump +10

Pennsylvania: Trump 48 / Biden 45 — Trump +3

Wisconsin: Trump 49 / Biden 44 — Trump +5 Here’s the rundown with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the ticket. The other independent and third-party candidates (Cornel West, Jill Stein) only earn a point or two: Arizona: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

Georgia: Trump 44 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +7

Michigan: Trump 43 / Biden 37 / Kennedy 8 — Trump +6

Nevada: Trump 43 / Biden 31 / Kennedy 12 — Trump +12

North Carolina: Trump 45 / Biden 32 / Kennedy 9 — Trump +13

Pennsylvania: Trump 43 / Biden 40 / Kennedy 7 — Trump +3

Wisconsin: Trump 43 / Biden 35 / Kennedy 10 — Trump +8

That poll was conducted January 16-24 and sampled 4,956 registered voters across the seven states.

